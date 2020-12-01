Costa Rica coronavirus measures for December
Costa Rica’s coronavirus measures will continue unchanged in December.
The current measures permit for most economic activity to operate with some restrictions. Here’s what that means:
Most commercial activities allowed
Most commercial establishments can remain open nationwide, including in Orange Alert areas. Capacity limits and other distancing rules are typically mandated.
However, some activities and businesses still cannot operate. This includes mass-gathering events, sports with in-person attendance and night clubs, among others.
If a canton in an Orange Alert cannot or does not establish a “Prevention Plan” to respond to the area’s coronavirus spread, health authorities may enforce localized restrictions that permit for only essential activities.
The general public must continue wearing masks in public, respecting physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary exposure to others.
Health Minister Daniel Salas on Tuesday urged the population to be particularly mindful of guidelines during Christmas and other year-end holidays. Everyone should avoid close contact with people outside of their social bubble whenever possible, he said.
Vehicular restrictions continue
The vehicular restrictions will continue in December.
On weekdays, driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot drive. Vehicles with license plates ending in all other numbers can transit freely.
- Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4 cannot drive. Vehicles with license plates ending in all other numbers can transit freely.
- Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 and 6 cannot drive. Vehicles with license plates ending in all other numbers can transit freely.
- Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8 cannot drive. Vehicles with license plates ending in all other numbers can transit freely.
- Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive. Vehicles with license plates ending in all other numbers can transit freely.
- Saturdays: All vehicles can drive.
- Sundays: All vehicles can drive.
As is customary, there are many exceptions to the daytime driving restrictions. These include: People driving to/from work, people driving rental cars, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, people driving to/from the airport, and people driving to/from a medical appointment. (Drivers will be asked for proof if stopped by Traffic Police.)
Click here for the full list of exceptions to the vehicular restrictions.
Cantons in an Orange Alert
Click here for an interactive map of Orange/Yellow Alert cantons in Costa Rica.
Other items of note
- The Costa Rican Presidency has created this Spanish-language site with official documentation of the current restrictions.
- Generally, establishments can remain open in accordance to the day’s vehicular restrictions (i.e. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends).
- Beaches, national parks and all open-air tourism activities are permitted.
- Driving to/from a non-traditional accommodation (e.g. an AirBnB) will qualify for an exemption to the vehicular restrictions.
