  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica calls up Keylor Navas, other stars to face Qatar

November 8, 2020
Keylor Navas PSG

Keylor Navas arrives at Camp des Loges for training with PSG. (Via PSG.)

Star goalkeeper Keylor Navas was called up by the Costa Rica men’s national soccer team for the friendly matches in Europe against Qatar and the Basque Country, coach Rónald González announced Friday.

In addition to Navas, who plays for Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), the Costa Rican team will once again have their other international players.

The PSG goalkeeper is questionable to play due to an injury suffered in the French league, although González is confident that Navas will still make an impact. Despite the injury, Navas made an unexpected start Saturday for PSG in the French league against Rennes.

“Keylor is making every effort to be able to be there, and if not, we have alternatives,” González said at a press conference.

La Sele will face Qatar on November 13 in Austria and the Basque Country on November 16 in Eibar.

Costa Rica is coming off two defeats against Panama in October, although González noted that La Sele played without several key players who could not travel due to COVID-19 (or who themselves tested positive).

The following is Costa Rica’s list of summoned players:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint Germain), Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano).

Defenders: Ricardo Blanco (Saprissa), Cristian Gamboa (Bochum, Germany), Giancarlo González (LA Galaxy, MLS), Kendall Waston (Cincinnati, MLS), Oscar Duarte (Levante, Spain), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios, Colombia), Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire, MLS), Yurguin Román (Alajuelense).

Midfielders: Celso Borges (Celta Vigo, Spain), David Guzmán (Saprissa), Bernald Alfaro (Alajuelense), Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Randall Leal (Nashville, MLS), Luis Díaz (Columbs Crew, MLS), Deyver Vega (Sadefjord , Norway).

Forwards: Jonathan Moya (Alajuelense), Francisco Rodríguez (Tolima, Colombia), Joel Campbell (León, Mexico), Felicio Brown (Raków Częstochowa. Poland)

