Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Four more airlines resume service to Costa Rica as SJO promotes tourism

November 3, 2020
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.

An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Four major airlines resumed service to Costa Rica’s busiest international airport in a move that coincided with the country easing entry requirements for tourists.

Air Canada made its long-awaited arrival to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) with an Airbus A330-300 from Toronto; Avianca retook routes from El Salvador and Bogotá; JetBlue now flies from Fort Lauderdale; and Delta re-launched service from its Atlanta hub.

Later this month, Alaska plans flights from Los Angeles, meaning all but one U.S. airline — Southwest — that offered flights to SJO before the pandemic will again serve the San José-area airport.

The increase in flights comes as Costa Rica opens its air borders to tourists from across the world. In addition, visitors are no longer required to have a negative coronavirus test, though travel medical insurance is necessary.

Lockdowns may impact European return

British Airways and KLM have also planned for their return to Costa Rica over the coming weeks, according to Aeris, which manages SJO. Air France resumed flights from Paris on October 31.

That news comes as many European countries — including France, England and the Netherlands — are under new partial lockdowns amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.

As part of those measures, England will ban non-essential international travel from November 5 until at least December 2, and airlines have begun canceling leisure flights. France, too, is only allowing for essential work trips or emergency family visits abroad.

As of Monday afternoon, Aeris reported “no changes” to the itineraries for Air France and British Airways.

“If [travel bans] are imposed, Costa Rica can’t do anything about it,” acknowledged Juan Belliard, Director of Operations for Aeris. “Costa Rica needs to abide by the decisions taken by foreign health authorities and support the countries that are coming.

“No country can intervene in the internal decisions taken by another.”

SJO launches ‘More Pura Vida than ever’ campaign

Airport authorities on Monday launched a campaign to drive international travel to Costa Rica.

Dubbed “More Pura Vida than ever,” the video encourages tourists to seek Costa Rica’s natural beauty and outdoor spaces when considering where to visit.

“Now is the time to complement the efforts of the Costa Rican Tourism Board and the entire sector, to motivate world travelers to visit Costa Rica in order to contribute to the quickest recovery,” said Erick Barboza, commercial director of Aeris.

Up to 300,000 people could visit Costa Rica in December, according to the Tourism Board, but that figure will almost certainly be depressed by the COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica tourism: What states will be allowed next?
  2. American Airlines offering pre-flight coronavirus testing for Costa Rica travelers
  3. Costa Rica to welcome tourists from anywhere in the world starting November 1

You may be interested

Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets
Pic of the Day
4 views
Pic of the Day
4 views

Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 3, 2020

If you're invested in the U.S. elections, or if you have loved ones in Nicaragua or Honduras, or if someone…

Central America braces for ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Eta
Costa Rica
2378 views
Costa Rica
2378 views

Central America braces for ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Eta

AFP - November 3, 2020

Hurricane Eta was hours from making landfall in Central America on Tuesday after gaining strength in the Caribbean Sea, threatening…

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday
Costa Rica
1894 views
Costa Rica
1894 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 3, 2020

Happy Tuesday from The Tico Times! We hope you're staying safe (and dry) this morning. Here's the local news you…

LATEST NEWS

Cat in a hat.
Pic of the Day

Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets

 - Nov 03, 2020
Hurricane Eta, a Category 4 storm, approaches Nicaragua late Monday, November 2.
Costa Rica

Central America braces for ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 03, 2020
Hurricane Eta threatens Nicaragua as a major Category 4 storm on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

 - Nov 03, 2020
Hurricane Eta, a category 4 hurricane, at 3 p.m. on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

Hurricane Eta reaches Category 4; Nicaragua prepares for ‘catastrophic’ damage

 - Nov 02, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 2, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, November 2

 - Nov 02, 2020
Hurricane Eta is strengthening as it approaches the northeastern coast of Nicaragua.
Costa Rica

Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 02, 2020