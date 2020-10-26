Costa Rica no longer requires coronavirus test for entry

As of Monday, October 26, Costa Rica no longer requires that arriving tourists show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

As indicated by the Costa Rica Tourism Board: “All local and foreign passengers who enter Costa Rica by air are not required to present a RT-PCR diagnostic test with a negative result.”

The change also eliminates the 14-day quarantine requirement for Costa Rican citizens returning to the country without a negative test.

COVID requirements to enter Costa Rica

Visitors to Costa Rica must purchase travel medical insurance and complete the Health Pass epidemiological form. The insurance must be either a policy from INS or Sagicor — both Costa Rican companies — or a foreign policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses and extended lodging.

The INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to meet Costa Rica’s requirements. Tourists opting for a foreign policy must show proof that it meets the following conditions:

That the policy remains effective throughout the visit to Costa Rica.

That it covers COVID-19 medical expenses while in Costa Rica of at least USD $50,000.

That it covers at least USD $2,000 for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Tourists do not need to quarantine upon entering Costa Rica.

Costa Rica currently welcomes tourists from more than 40 countries, including Canada, Mexico, the European Union Schengen Zone and certain U.S. states.

As of October 26, residents of the following U.S. states can visit Costa Rica:

Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wyoming California and Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Texas.

Beginning November 1, Costa Rica will open its airports to tourists from all countries and U.S. states.

Costa Rica entry requirements for tourists (non-COVID)

In addition to fulfilling the COVID-related requirements, visitors must continue to adhere to Costa Rica’s typical entry requirements. For a U.S. or Canadian tourist, these are: