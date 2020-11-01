Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world

As of Sunday, November 1, tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica.

Visitors can arrive in Costa Rica via a flight, sailboat or yacht. Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test, but travel insurance is necessary.

Here are are the requirements to fly into Costa Rica on a commercial flight as a tourist as of November 1:

Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 48 hours before arrival in Costa Rica.

Purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance: This can be from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

The INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. Tourists who choose to purchase an international policy must bring a letter demonstrating:

Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.

Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Validity of the policy throughout the planned stay in Costa Rica.

The land borders with Panama and Nicaragua remain closed.

In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, tourists must also meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.