Special fall prices on All-on-Four dental implants in Costa Rica

Dental patients from the USA and Canada are finally arriving back in Costa Rica after almost seven long months of restrictions during the COVID crisis. Costa Rica is one of the most popular global destinations for the All on 4 dental implants procedure, with patients reporting savings of 50 to 70% when compared with the price for these same procedures in the USA and Canada.

What makes the All on 4 dental implants treatment so popular is that it’s a full-mouth restoration technique for people who have lost most or all of their teeth and want to smile again. With just four dental implants on the upper arch and four dental implants in the lower arch, patients can receive a full mouth of teeth that will last decades. Advances in dental implant technology now allow patients to receive a full set of dental implants in one appointment. Within one week, most patients have a new set of teeth. The cost for this procedure is more than $50,000 to $65,000 in the USA. But in Costa Rica, patients can receive this same treatment for less than $28,000. Read further to learn about discounted rates through November 2020. Some clinics even offer a lifetime guarantee on dental implants.

Believe it or not, tooth loss is extremely common among adults, especially as we age. In fact, more than 35 million people in America are missing all of their upper and/or lower teeth. Rather than living with the discomfort and hassles of dentures, many people are choosing a full mouth dental implant restoration, often called the All on 4 dental implants procedure.

One Full Arch of Teeth Using Four Dental Implants

To fully understand the All on Four procedure, you should first understand the purpose of dental implants. An implant is a small titanium screw that fits inside your jawbone and replaces the root-part of a missing tooth. A minor surgery with some level of sedation is recommended to insert the implants. Once the implant is in place, a crown is attached to give you natural looking and functional tooth.

Every missing tooth does not require a dental implant. If you are missing most or all of your teeth, all you need is four precisely placed implants on the top of your mouth, and four on the bottom, to restore your full smile. The titanium implants in your jaw have the unique ability to fuse to living bone and to last a lifetime. Eventually, the dental implant becomes part of the jawbone and serves as a strong, virtually permanent foundation for your new teeth.

The bone fusion that occurs with the implants also serves to prevent future bone loss in the jaw. This helps to maintain a more youthful facial structure and promotes improved oral health. The biggest surprise about the full arch is how quickly it can transform your life. Patients that have received the All on Four dental implants procedure report dramatically improved self-esteem and a desire to go out and socialize, making up for lost time. Patients with a beautiful new smile…tend to smile more and even have the confidence to take on a new career or start dating again.

In Costa Rica, very few dental clinics are equipped to offer patients the All on Four dental implants treatment. Many clinics offer the All on 4 dental implants treatment, but few do it well. The procedure requires a competent team of specialists including a prosthodontist, periodontist or maxillofacial surgeon and an outstanding dental lab to produce high quality prostheses.

One of the most recognized clinics in Costa Rica for the All on Four treatment is aptly named All on Four Costa Rica. This clinic is dedicated to the All on 4 procedure and attracts patients from the USA and Canada with a commitment to high quality work and guaranteed results.

This story was sponsored by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com.