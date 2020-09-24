Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 24
Costa Rica announced 14 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 795, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.
Six-hundred and ten people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 253 are in intensive care.
The Health Ministry confirmed 1,400 new cases on Thursday, of which 1,122 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 69,459.
A total of 26,554 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries. Costa Rica has 42,110 known active cases.
The data indicate Costa Rica has 15.59 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15 deaths each day in September, including double-digit deaths for 12 straight days.
The deaths comprise 254 adults and 541 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 70% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.
The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly:
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
