Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 24

September 24, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths for September 24, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths for September 24, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 14 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 795, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and ten people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 253 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,400 new cases on Thursday, of which 1,122 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 69,459.

A total of 26,554 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries. Costa Rica has 42,110 known active cases.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 15.59 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15 deaths each day in September, including double-digit deaths for 12 straight days.

The deaths comprise 254 adults and 541 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 70% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly: 

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate September 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate September 19, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

