Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 24

Costa Rica announced 14 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 795, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and ten people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 253 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,400 new cases on Thursday, of which 1,122 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 69,459.

A total of 26,554 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries. Costa Rica has 42,110 known active cases.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 15.59 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15 deaths each day in September, including double-digit deaths for 12 straight days.

The deaths comprise 254 adults and 541 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 70% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly:

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.