Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 20

August 20, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 20, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 20, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 333, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and ten people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 128 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 666 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 31,075.

Thursday, 279 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 20,803 known active cases and 9,939 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 6.52 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Costa Rica’s hospital capacity

Costa Rica can allocate up to 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across the country. Using this capacity impacts availability of other health services.

The 128 intensive-care patients reported Thursday would correspond to 45% of the public-hospital capacity. (Note that some of these patients may be at private hospitals.)

To put the 12 new deaths in context: Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

