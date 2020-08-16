Watch: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released in Limón

More than 300 baby sea turtles were released this month by a conservation group in Moín, Limón.

The “Project for the Conservation of Sea Turtles in Playa Moín” says it has released some 70,000 sea turtles since 2015. Of those, the vast majority (90%) have been leatherback sea turtles, with some green sea turtles and hawksbills.

“The program tries to instill in the locals the importance of not consuming turtle meat or eggs and to protect these endangered species,” said Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, president of the Environment Ministry (MINAE).

More than 100 children participate in the program, which has been more important than ever this year. Typically, turtle-nesting sites are at least somewhat patrolled by police, but their presence has decreased recently due to the pandemic.

Instead, says director Didiher Chacón Chaverri, the group this year has collected eggs from more than 275 nests to safeguard the future babies.

Watch a video of the latest release below:

The Project for the Conservation of Sea Turtles in Playa Moín plans to continue improving conservation efforts along the 18 km strip of beach between the Moín and Matina rivers. Next year, it hopes to train community members as ecotourism guides.