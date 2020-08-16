  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Watch: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released in Limón

August 16, 2020
Baby leatherback sea turtle released in Moín Limón

Baby leatherback sea turtle released in Moín Limón (Via Casa Presidencial.)

More than 300 baby sea turtles were released this month by a conservation group in Moín, Limón.

The “Project for the Conservation of Sea Turtles in Playa Moín” says it has released some 70,000 sea turtles since 2015. Of those, the vast majority (90%) have been leatherback sea turtles, with some green sea turtles and hawksbills.

“The program tries to instill in the locals the importance of not consuming turtle meat or eggs and to protect these endangered species,” said Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, president of the Environment Ministry (MINAE).

More than 100 children participate in the program, which has been more important than ever this year. Typically, turtle-nesting sites are at least somewhat patrolled by police, but their presence has decreased recently due to the pandemic.

Instead, says director Didiher Chacón Chaverri, the group this year has collected eggs from more than 275 nests to safeguard the future babies.

Watch a video of the latest release below:

The Project for the Conservation of Sea Turtles in Playa Moín plans to continue improving conservation efforts along the 18 km strip of beach between the Moín and Matina rivers. Next year, it hopes to train community members as ecotourism guides.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Slothy Saturday: Happy Mother’s Day from this momma sloth
Sloth Sundays
1333 views
Sloth Sundays
1333 views

Slothy Saturday: Happy Mother’s Day from this momma sloth

The Tico Times - August 15, 2020

While we here at The Tico Times usually publish sloth photos on Sundays, today we're celebrating a day early. Janet…

Costa Rica celebrates Mother’s Day
Mother's Day
1186 views
Mother's Day
1186 views

Costa Rica celebrates Mother’s Day

The Tico Times - August 15, 2020

Happy Mother's Day from all of us at The Tico Times! Día de la Madre is a national holiday and…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14
Coronavirus
21948 views
Coronavirus
21948 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 14, 2020

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 281, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

A sloth mother carries her baby.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Saturday: Happy Mother’s Day from this momma sloth

 - Aug 15, 2020
Jessica Dueñas
Mother's Day

Costa Rica celebrates Mother’s Day

 - Aug 15, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 14, 2020
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14

 - Aug 14, 2020
Estadio José Rafael "Fello" Meza.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica soccer match suspended due to COVID-19

 - Aug 14, 2020
Juan Guaido speaks in Venezuela
Latin America

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela

 - Aug 14, 2020
Tourists received welcome gifts after disembarking the flight from Spain.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says

 - Aug 14, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Watch: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released in Limón
Environment
2097 views
0 2097

Watch: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released in Limón

The Tico Times - August 16, 2020
2
Slothy Saturday: Happy Mother’s Day from this momma sloth
Sloth Sundays
1333 views
0 1333

Slothy Saturday: Happy Mother’s Day from this momma sloth

The Tico Times - August 15, 2020
3
Costa Rica celebrates Mother’s Day
Mother's Day
1186 views
0 1186

Costa Rica celebrates Mother’s Day

The Tico Times - August 15, 2020
4
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14
Coronavirus
21948 views
0 21948

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 14, 2020
5
Costa Rica soccer match suspended due to COVID-19
Costa Rica
470 views
0 470

Costa Rica soccer match suspended due to COVID-19

AFP - August 14, 2020