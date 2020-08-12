  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

August 12, 2020
PSG's Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas is seen during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on September 18, 2019. ((Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP))

Keylor Navas made several key saves in the first half as PSG rallied late to beat Atalanta, 2-1, in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Marquinhos (90th minute) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (93rd) turned a near-loss into victory for the French club.

(The above video may not be available in all locations.)

Navas left in the 79th minute with an injury, and his status for the Champions League semifinal remains unclear.

But in the first half, the Costa Rican goalkeeper impressed as Atalanta had several attacking chances. Check out one of the saves below:

With Navas on the bench due to the late injury, PSG advanced to its first Champions League semifinal appearance in 25 years.

The Costa Rican doesn’t have long to recover, with the semifinals scheduled for next week.

