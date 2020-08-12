Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League
Keylor Navas made several key saves in the first half as PSG rallied late to beat Atalanta, 2-1, in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Marquinhos (90th minute) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (93rd) turned a near-loss into victory for the French club.
Parisian pandemonium!!
PSG takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/xn9CA43pD2
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 12, 2020
(The above video may not be available in all locations.)
Navas left in the 79th minute with an injury, and his status for the Champions League semifinal remains unclear.
But in the first half, the Costa Rican goalkeeper impressed as Atalanta had several attacking chances. Check out one of the saves below:
Navas comes up big for PSG, with a sprawling save on the Hateboer header. pic.twitter.com/NYEOKQUE1L
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 12, 2020
One of my favorite things about Champions League KOs these last few years is knowing we had a player that was always good enough to play on this stage. pic.twitter.com/5iExzsuRlr
— CRC Futbol🇨🇷 (@crcfutbol) August 12, 2020
Simplemente Keylor Navas 🇨🇷🙌 pic.twitter.com/JWzAjqar52
— FUTV (@FUTVCR) August 12, 2020
With Navas on the bench due to the late injury, PSG advanced to its first Champions League semifinal appearance in 25 years.
The Costa Rican doesn’t have long to recover, with the semifinals scheduled for next week.
