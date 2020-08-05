Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Lufthansa resumes flights to Costa Rica

August 5, 2020
Lufthansa Airbus A330

Lufthansa is among the largest airlines in Europe. It resumed flights to Costa Rica on August 5, 2020, with Airbus A340-series aircraft (not pictured). (Via Lufthansa.)

Lufthansa has resumed flights to Costa Rica, with its first plane en route and scheduled for arrival at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

An Airbus A340-300 that can typically seat about 250 passengers is operating flight 518, the non-stop route from Frankfurt, Germany (FRA) to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José.

“The flights will last for the rest of our summer, which ends on October 24, 2020,” the airline told CRHoy.

“The return of our operation to San José is undoubtedly a great vote of confidence and leadership. We highlight the early measures taken in the region in favor of the resumption of tourism.”

Lufthansa’s website shows twice-weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays) between the two countries.

“The Lufthansa Group airlines are thus responding to the growing interest of customers in air travel as travel restrictions and entry rules in various countries have gradually ben relaxed,” the airline said in May, when it first planned its Costa Rica flights.

Current Costa Rican border restrictions allow commercial flights from select countries, including the European Union. Visitors must purchase valid travel insurance and show proof of a negative PCR-RT test from a sample taken within 48 hours of their departure, among other measures.

Citizens and residents who enter Costa Rica do not need travel insurance or a negative test, but they are issued a 14-day home isolation order upon their arrival.

To help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Lufthansa passengers must wear face masks throughout all flights. Airports, including SJO, also require masks and have adopted measures to encourage physical distancing.

“We are sure that with the support and constant evaluation of the measures necessary by the government and in coordination with the tourism sector, we now have a safe operation that will generate confidence in passengers and citizens,” said Daniel Serrano, regional director of Lufthansa.

Earlier this week, an Iberia flight from Spain represented the return of commercial air travel to Costa Rica in context of the coronavirus crisis:

Tourism comprises an estimated 8.2% of Costa Rica’s GDP, according to the Tourism Board.

In August, the Central American country will receive less than 1% of its pre-coronavirus flight volume. Still, Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura said the arrivals represent “drops of hope” for the sector.

Related posts:

  1. Lufthansa to fly nonstop between Costa Rica and Germany
  2. United Airlines will continue flights to Costa Rica through mid-June
  3. Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA
  4. Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s cleanest beaches get blue flags
Costa Rica
6072 views
Costa Rica
6072 views

Costa Rica’s cleanest beaches get blue flags

The Tico Times - August 5, 2020

A total of 135 beaches along the Caribbean and Pacific coasts will begin displaying blue flags to let visitors know…

Pandemic triggers tension in crowded migrant camps in Panama
immigration
845 views
immigration
845 views

Pandemic triggers tension in crowded migrant camps in Panama

Juan José Rodríguez / AFP - August 5, 2020

"We are migrants, not slaves," says Renick Miseney. Miseney, 37, is one of hundreds of Haitians who — unable to…

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert
Costa Rica
20744 views
Costa Rica
20744 views

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020

Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission on Tuesday announced changes in the coronavirus-related color-coded alerts for several locations. As of Wednesday,…

LATEST NEWS

Playa Blanca at Punta Leona in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s cleanest beaches get blue flags

 - Aug 05, 2020
La Penita indigenous village, Darien province, Panama
immigration

Pandemic triggers tension in crowded migrant camps in Panama

 - Aug 05, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

 - Aug 04, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 4, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4

 - Aug 04, 2020
Costa Rican celebrates the return of international tourists at SJO after nearly five months.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

 - Aug 04, 2020
Get a 25% discount on dental care this year
Dental Tourism

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

 - Aug 04, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Lufthansa resumes flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
4427 views
0 4427

Lufthansa resumes flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 5, 2020
2
Costa Rica’s cleanest beaches get blue flags
Costa Rica
6072 views
0 6072

Costa Rica’s cleanest beaches get blue flags

The Tico Times - August 5, 2020
3
Pandemic triggers tension in crowded migrant camps in Panama
immigration
845 views
0 845

Pandemic triggers tension in crowded migrant camps in Panama

Juan José Rodríguez / AFP - August 5, 2020
4
Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert
Costa Rica
20744 views
0 20744

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
5
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4
Costa Rica
21762 views
0 21762

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020