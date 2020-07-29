Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 29

Costa Rica announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 133, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and thirty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 75 in intensive care, both new highs. These data include patients in public and private hospitals, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 16,800 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 456 new cases compared to Tuesday.

One-hundred and thirty more people have been classified by health authorities as recovered.

Costa Rica has 12,617 known active cases and 4,050 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 2.60 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph.

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Much of Costa Rica is under an Orange Alert; click here for details regarding current business and driving restrictions.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.