Slothy Sunday: Seeing the world from a different perspective

Happy Slothy Sunday from all of us at The Tico Times and Toucan Rescue Ranch!

Unlike most animals, sloths are built to hang upside-down. They have a sort of organic scotch tape that ties their organs to the walls of their abdomen, helping them move freely while inverted without impeding their quite-capable lungs.

Maybe the world looks better from that perspective?

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating: http://bit.ly/TRRDONATENOW