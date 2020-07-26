DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: Seeing the world from a different perspective

July 26, 2020
Santana the sloth hangs upside-down from a tree.

Santana the sloth hangs upside-down from a tree. (Photo by Sam Trull / The Sloth Institute)

Happy Slothy Sunday from all of us at The Tico Times and Toucan Rescue Ranch!

Unlike most animals, sloths are built to hang upside-down. They have a sort of organic scotch tape that ties their organs to the walls of their abdomen, helping them move freely while inverted without impeding their quite-capable lungs.

Maybe the world looks better from that perspective?

Eclipse, a three-fingered sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Eclipse, a three-fingered sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica. Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating: http://bit.ly/TRRDONATENOW

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

