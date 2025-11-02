NYT Reporter’s Tips for Affordable Rainy Season Travel in Costa Rica

Elaine Glusac, a travel writer for The New York Times, took a different path through Costa Rica by traveling during the green season, when rain falls often but crowds thin out and prices drop. Her recent piece highlights how visitors can see the country’s natural sites without the high costs tied to peak times.

Glusac set out in September, a month known for steady showers, and focused on spots away from the main draws. She rented a car for $400 less than in dry season rates and drove through rural areas, dealing with rough roads along the way. This approach let her skip the packed tours and find quieter alternatives.

Near Poás Volcano, she stopped at a small coffee farm instead of joining large groups at popular plantations. In the cloud forests, she picked San Gerardo de Dota over Monteverde, where simple cabins line rivers and attract bird watchers. There, she aimed to spot the quetzal, a bird with bright red, turquoise, and green feathers that trail behind it.

A local guide, Mr. Fernández, told her she timed it right. “You are lucky,” he said. “In February, you would have 150 people on this road looking for the quetzal.” Mornings brought clear views, while afternoons meant retreating to lodges as rain came down.

On the Pacific coast, Glusac chose Dominical, a relaxed town, rather than Guanacaste’s busy resorts. She noted how the green season turns the landscape deep green and fills rivers, adding to the appeal for those who plan around the weather.

Even at Manuel Antonio National Park, one of the country’s top sites, the low season made a difference. Crowds never fully disappear there, but early arrivals help. Glusac hiked all the trails by noon, spotting coatis, toucans, and sloths active soon after the park opened at 7 a.m.

Her trip challenges the view of Costa Rica as an expensive spot for eco-luxury. By driving instead of flying between resorts and staying at basic places, she cut costs while still reaching volcanoes, forests, and beaches. The rain, she wrote, became part of the experience, with savings and space making up for it.

Costa Rica’s tourism board reports that green season, from May to November, sees fewer international arrivals, which eases pressure on sites and lowers rates for hotels and rentals. Travelers like Glusac show how this period suits those open to flexible plans.

For anyone considering a similar visit, Glusac’s account points to practical steps: rise early for dry hours, pack rain gear, and seek out local guides. Her story adds to talks among travelers about balancing weather with budget in Central America.

In the end, Glusac summed up her take: “All in all, the soaking was a small price to pay for sizable savings and generous elbow room.” Her words may encourage more people to try visit our country beyond the dry months.