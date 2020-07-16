Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Riteve due dates extended in response to pandemic-related closures

July 16, 2020
Technical inspection of vehicles

RITEVE SyC is the Spanish-Costa Rican company in charge of mandatory technical vehicle inspections. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Have a car with an expiring inspection sticker? You likely have another month to pass the annual checkup.

The Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) announced Thursday that vehicles due for Riteve in July and August 2020 can legally drive for an additional month. The news comes as many inspection sites remain closed this week due to the widespread Orange Alert in Costa Rica.

For private vehicles:

  • License plates ending in “7” can drive with last year’s sticker until August 31.
  • License plates ended in “8” can drive with last year’s sticker until September 30.

“The measure adopted comes as a result of the regulations that RTV stations have had to abide by as part of the actions taken by health authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19 and that have prevented them from operating at the usual times,” the MOPT statement reads.

First time taking a vehicle to Riteve? Click here to learn the steps your car will have to pass. The inspection costs about $27 for private vehicles (or $18 for motorcycles), and an appointment is required. (Click here to schedule one.)

