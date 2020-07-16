Riteve due dates extended in response to pandemic-related closures
Have a car with an expiring inspection sticker? You likely have another month to pass the annual checkup.
The Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) announced Thursday that vehicles due for Riteve in July and August 2020 can legally drive for an additional month. The news comes as many inspection sites remain closed this week due to the widespread Orange Alert in Costa Rica.
For private vehicles:
- License plates ending in “7” can drive with last year’s sticker until August 31.
- License plates ended in “8” can drive with last year’s sticker until September 30.
“The measure adopted comes as a result of the regulations that RTV stations have had to abide by as part of the actions taken by health authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19 and that have prevented them from operating at the usual times,” the MOPT statement reads.
First time taking a vehicle to Riteve? Click here to learn the steps your car will have to pass. The inspection costs about $27 for private vehicles (or $18 for motorcycles), and an appointment is required. (Click here to schedule one.)
You may be interested
Foreigners in Costa Rica can now legally drive until November 18Alejandro Zúñiga - July 16, 2020
Tourists can legally operate a vehicle in Costa Rica with a valid foreign driver's license until November 18, the Public…
President Carlos Alvarado reduces salary in the face of economic crisisAFP and The Tico Times - July 16, 2020
The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, announced Thursday that he will reduce his salary by 15% in support of…
OECD urges Costa Rica to maintain fiscal discipline in recovery after pandemicAFP and The Tico Times - July 16, 2020
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday urged Costa Rica to maintain rigorous fiscal discipline as seeks…