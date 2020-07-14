Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Several institutions suspend operations due to Orange Alert

July 14, 2020
Banco de Costa Rica (BCR)

Banco de Costa Rica. For illustrative purposes. (Luis Navarro / Casa Presidencial)

Several Costa Rican institutions have reduced or suspended operations this week due to the Orange Alert that comprises the Greater Metropolitan Area (among other cantons).

Below is an incomplete list of affected services.

  • COSEVI has suspended all appointments to return confiscated license plates through Friday. Existing appointments for this week will be rescheduled; contact 2522-0815 or plataforma-serviciosj@csv.go.cr for more information.
  • Riteve is closed until Friday for locations under an Orange Alert. Those with affected appointments will receive a message to reschedule. Click here for full details, and click here to visit the online reservation system.
  • Banks in Orange Alert cantons are closed this week. Locations in Yellow Alert areas may have modified hours. ATMs and digital platforms remain active.
  • Train service in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) is suspended until Tuesday, July 21, according to INCOFER. Local bus routes are largely operating, though with reduced service.
  • The National Registry has closed its principal and regional offices this week. It recommends using the online platform instead.
  • The Supreme Elections Tribunal justice (TSE) is receiving only digital correspondence until July 24. More info here. The validity of expiring cédulas has been extended.
  • The Immigration Administration is offering no public service at the Central Migration Offices in La Uruca this week. (This includes requesting passports, exit permits for minors and certifications of migratory movements.)
  • The National Power and Light Company (CNFL) has suspended in-person support and non-critical work in Orange Alert cantons. For virtual support: WhatsApp 83195273, call 800-energía or visit cnfl.go.cr.
  • The Costa Rican Water and Sewer Institute (AyA) closed offices in Orange Alert cantons. Contact 800-REPORTE or visit their website for support. Essential work to ensure access to water continues.

