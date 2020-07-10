Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica expects fiscal deficit to increase to 9.7% of GDP due to pandemic

July 9, 2020
Costa Rican 5- and 10-colón coins

A pile of 5- and 10-colón coins. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

The Costa Rican government predicts a fiscal deficit of up to 9.7% of GDP as a result of falling revenues and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Elián Villegas said Thursday.

The minister warned of the forecast in a letter addressed to the Legislative Assembly, in which he urged deputies to consider government funding whenever they approve a tax exemption for any sector affected by the coronavirus.

“According to estimates by the Finance Ministry, the total income of the Central Government would fall by at least 21% compared to the budget (planned for) 2020, while spending would decrease by just 4.5%,” the minister said.

“As a result, a financial deficit of 9.7% of GDP and a debt level of 68.8% of GDP are estimated,” he added.

Costa Rica closed 2019 with a fiscal deficit of 6.96% of GDP, already the highest of the last three decades.

It came despite the country approving a tax reform in 2018 to contain expenses and increase tax revenues.

As the coronavirus crisis unfolded, the government granted exemptions in the payment of taxes and social charges to minimize dismissals in the private sector.

At the same time, the Legislative Assembly hopes to exempt the 1% value-added tax (VAT) on the canasta básica and the 4% VAT on various tourism and construction services. This raised the minister’s concern; he argued the Legislative Assembly must consider ways to compensate for the fall in tax revenue.

“The rating agencies and investors are attentive to the decisions that both the Executive Branch and the Legislative Branch make in tax matters, so it is essential that any decrease in income, such as that contained in these projects, be accompanied by compensation for tax revenues,” Villegas said in the letter.

He added that not doing so “would have negative implications for fiscal stability and the country’s risk rating.”

Costa Rica has registered 6,485 known coronavirus cases and 25 deaths.

Related posts:

  1. Facing rising deficit, Costa Rican government announces fiscal consolidation plans
  2. Costa Rica reached in 2019 its worst fiscal deficit in decades
  3. Costa Rica places 1.5 billion dollars in Eurobonds to refinance debt
  4. Deficit leads Moody’s to downgrade Costa Rica’s credit rating

You may be interested

News briefs: WHO says Costa Rica facing community transmission of coronavirus
Costa Rica
4737 views
Costa Rica
4737 views

News briefs: WHO says Costa Rica facing community transmission of coronavirus

The Tico Times - July 10, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

Is it worth the trouble to get dental implants in Costa Rica?
Dental Tourism
2267 views
Dental Tourism
2267 views

Is it worth the trouble to get dental implants in Costa Rica?

Frank Clemmons / Costa Rica Dental Implant Institute - July 10, 2020

A dental implant is a minor, standard surgery and requires preparation, tests and an assessment to determine if you are…

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020
Costa Rica
21256 views
Costa Rica
21256 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 649 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 6,485 cumulative known cases, the Health…

LATEST NEWS

Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Costa Rica

News briefs: WHO says Costa Rica facing community transmission of coronavirus

 - Jul 10, 2020
For a growing number of dental tourists to Costa Rica, getting dental implants is like getting their life back again
Dental Tourism

Is it worth the trouble to get dental implants in Costa Rica?

 - Jul 10, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020

 - Jul 09, 2020
Calderón Guardia Hospital, San José
Costa Rica

Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital

 - Jul 09, 2020
Costa Rica Border Police
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica will handle land borders differently than airports

 - Jul 09, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport, SJO
Costa Rica

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18

 - Jul 08, 2020

Hot Posts

1
News briefs: WHO says Costa Rica facing community transmission of coronavirus
Costa Rica
4737 views
0 4737

News briefs: WHO says Costa Rica facing community transmission of coronavirus

The Tico Times - July 10, 2020
2
Is it worth the trouble to get dental implants in Costa Rica?
Dental Tourism
2267 views
0 2267

Is it worth the trouble to get dental implants in Costa Rica?

Frank Clemmons / Costa Rica Dental Implant Institute - July 10, 2020
3
Costa Rica expects fiscal deficit to increase to 9.7% of GDP due to pandemic
Costa Rica
891 views
0 891

Costa Rica expects fiscal deficit to increase to 9.7% of GDP due to pandemic

The Tico Times - July 10, 2020
4
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020
Costa Rica
21256 views
0 21256

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020
5
Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital
Costa Rica
7564 views
0 7564

Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020