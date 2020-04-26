  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica adds just 2 new coronavirus cases, 22 recoveries

April 26, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

Costa Rica coronavirus cases. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica confirmed two new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 695 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

Over the same period, 22 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its tenth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 49 to 76 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 264 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 425 active cases.

About half of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the province of San José, the country’s most populous. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

We are updating this map with Sunday’s data: 

Costa Rica has processed a total of 12,581 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day. Over the past five days, Costa Rica has processed an average of 239 tests per day.

Costa Rica tests everyone who qualifies as a suspected coronavirus case, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In addition, the country conducts 200 sentinel tests each week on samples collected across the country.

On Monday, authorities will announce their roadmap for easing restrictions.

“What I want to underline is that tomorrow everyone isn’t going to be able to relax, and everything won’t return to how it was at the beginning of the year,” said President Carlos Alvarado. “This will be a gradual process, and it will require discipline.

“We live in a fragile balance.” 

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is enforcing nationwide driving restrictions through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased until at least mid-May. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.

