Costa Rica adds 16 more known coronavirus cases, seven recoveries
Costa Rica confirmed 16 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 642 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.
Costa Rica has added 20 or fewer known cases in 13 of the last 14 days.
Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 11 of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 35 to 75 years old.
Four people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 74 people have recovered — seven more than Wednesday — meaning Costa Rica has 564 active cases.
The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information:
Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing, according to the Health Ministry. Costa Rica has processed a total of 9,396 tests and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.
This suggests the country has an unknown number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases, Health Minister Daniel Salas has acknowledged, so everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines.
If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.
Surge in dengue cases reported
The Health Ministry says Costa Rica is also experiencing a surge of dengue cases.
The country is tracking 1,760 cases of the viral infection — 1,218 more than in the same period last year. Dengue virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, is affecting the Huetar Caribe and Central Northern zones of Costa Rica most severely.
The Health Ministry is asking the public to help control the spread of dengue by eliminating standing water in and around their homes.
Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica
- March 6: Costa Rica confirms first COVID-19 case.
- March 9: Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings, tells employees to work from home.
- March 16: Costa Rica declares State of Emergency, restricts entry to non-citizens
- and non-residents. In-person teaching suspended.
- March 18: Costa Rica reports first COVID-19-related death.
- March 20: Costa Rica reports second COVID-19-related death. All national parks close.
- March 23: Beaches and religious centers ordered to close. Nighttime driving ban announced.
- March 31: Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital at CENARE.
- April 4-12: Costa Rica imposes significant travel restrictions during Semana Santa.
- April 15: Costa Rica reports fourth COVID-19-related death.
Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.
Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.
