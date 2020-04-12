Costa Rica adds 18 new coronavirus cases; seven more people recovered
Costa Rica has confirmed 595 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.
The figure marks an 18-person increase over the same time Saturday.
Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 14 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.
Three people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 56 people have recovered — seven more than Saturday — meaning Costa Rica has 536 active cases.
The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information:
Monday will mark the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.
If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.
