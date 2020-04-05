DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Slothy Sunday: Save a sloth; go solar

April 4, 2020
Oatmeal, a sloth that survived electrocution

Oatmeal, who survived electrocution as a baby and has made significant progress at Toucan Rescue Ranch. (Photo via TRR. )

Toucan Rescue Ranch has made a huge sustainable improvement moving into 2020: going solar!

The Toucan Rescue Ranch has been working with a company called Avolta, whose professionals have experience installing more than 10 Megawatts of power generation capacity across large-scale, industrial, commercial, institutional and residential projects. They use solutions built around world-class German technology, and Avolta is part-owned by the Demain Foundation in the United States. With Toucan Rescue Ranch’s set-up, the system has 36 panels totaling a capacity of 11.7 kW!

The inspiration behind TRR going solar is simple: become a leader in sustainable energy while saving lives. Electric power lines are one of the main drivers of injury for canopy dwelling wildlife. Annually, the Toucan Rescue Ranch receives dozens of animals who suffer from critical third-degree burns from using dangerous, live power lines as a means of crossing fragmented habitat. Too often, this results in sloths, monkeys, and other wildlife suffering injuries that require serious procedures, such as cell regenerative treatment, and sometimes amputation of necrotic limbs.

Save a sloth, go solar!
Save a sloth, go solar! Via TRR.

As ambassadors for wildlife, Toucan Rescue Ranch wanted to make a change that impacted not only the animals we rescue but also allows for a greener 2020. This is why we have coined the expression, “Save a sloth, go solar.” This tagline goes beyond just sloths but applies to all of the incredible wildlife that is injured due to unsafe manmade infrastructures, such as transformers and power lines.

By going solar, the center can look forward to a future that will reduce its impact on the environment by lowering its consumption of nonrenewable energy. TRR will be able to lessen its energy bill, which will result in the reallocation of funds to help more animals for decades to come!

We are so excited about this improvement! We hope you get a little inspired and look into taking steps to #saveaslothgosolar! 

— Zara Palmer is the Marketing Manager at Toucan Rescue Ranch.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating. To read Oatmeal the sloth’s incredible story, click here

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo This article was produced by The Toucan Rescue Ranch. The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

A special shoutout to Sue Fairbanks & Jim Huff for giving TRR a boost with their donation!

News briefs: Google data shows effects of Costa Rica’s social distancing

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 5, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

Costa Rica adds 19 new coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 4, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 435 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon. The figure marks…

News briefs: In-person learning, CONCACAF tournament suspended indefinitely

AFP and The Tico Times - April 4, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

