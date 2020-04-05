  • Tico Travel Surfing
Costa Rica adds 19 more coronavirus cases; 16 total patients have recovered

April 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

(Tico Times graph. )

Costa Rica has confirmed 454 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

The figure marks a 19-person increase over the same time Saturday.

Twenty-six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 14 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 16 people have recovered — three more than Saturday — meaning Costa Rica has 436 active cases.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica.
Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica. Via the Health Ministry.

