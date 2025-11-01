The Killers Set to Rock Costa Rica Again in 2026

Rock fans in Costa Rica have reason to mark their calendars. The Killers, the Las Vegas band behind timeless anthems like “Mr. Brightside” and “When You Were Young,” will perform here next year. The concert takes place on March 25, 2026, at Parque Viva, starting at 7 p.m.

The news broke through local outlets, confirming the band’s return after an eight-year absence. Their last show in the country drew thousands to the Coca-Cola Amphitheater at Parque Viva in 2018, where they delivered a high-energy set during their Wonderful Wonderful Tour.

That night, lead singer Brandon Flowers and the group kicked off with “Mr. Brightside,” sending the crowd into a frenzy that echoed through the venue. Attendees still talk about the electric atmosphere, with hits spanning their catalog keeping everyone on their feet.

This upcoming event promises more of the same intensity. The Killers have built a career on blending post-punk revival with arena rock, earning Grammy nominations and selling over 28 million albums worldwide.

Formed in 2001, the band – Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. – rose to fame with their 2004 debut album Hot Fuss. Tracks from that record, along with later releases like Sam’s Town and Day & Age, have defined a generation of alternative rock.

Local organizers secured approval from the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce, paving the way for the show. Tickets go on sale soon through eticket.cr, with pre-sale prices starting at ₡18,235. Fans should act fast, as demand will likely surge given the band’s loyal following in the region.

The concert fits into a broader Latin American swing for The Killers, who also headline at Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 21, 2026. This follows their recent U.S. dates, including a residency in Las Vegas celebrating Hot Fuss’s 20th anniversary. Costa Rican audiences can expect a mix of classics and newer material, showcasing the band’s evolution while honoring their roots.

Concertgoers from the 2018 show recall the seamless production at Parque Viva, a venue known for its open-air setup and capacity for large crowds. Located in La Guácima, Alajuela, it offers easy access from San José and surrounding areas, with ample parking and public transport options.

For many Ticos, this return stirs nostalgia. The Killers’ music has soundtracked road trips, parties, and personal milestones across the country. Social media buzz already reflects the excitement, with fans sharing memories and planning group outings.

As the date approaches, more details on set times, opening acts, and logistics will emerge. In the meantime, supporters can stream the band’s discography to gear up. This show stands as a highlight in Costa Rica’s growing concert scene, drawing international acts that connect with local tastes.

The Killers’ performance will remind everyone why they remain a force in rock music – raw energy, catchy hooks, and a connection that transcends borders.