No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeBills Target Crucitas Gold Mining Mess in Costa Rica

Bills Target Crucitas Gold Mining Mess in Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Water Contamination

Crucitas ranks among Costa Rica’s most severe environmental setbacks. Illegal gold mining has ravaged the area for years, bringing crime, community unrest, water pollution, and deaths among those risking their lives in unauthorized operations. The once-rich natural zone now shows clear signs of decline, with forests cleared and rivers tainted by chemicals.

Recent events highlight the ongoing trouble. Just this month, authorities detained five Nicaraguans for illegal mining, and earlier, two young brothers from Nicaragua died when a tunnel collapsed on them. Rescue teams recovered their bodies after hours of work, a grim reminder of the dangers. These incidents add to a long list of fatalities, as people cross borders chasing gold amid poverty.

Lawmakers in the Legislative Assembly are pushing several bills to tackle this mess. The government’s plan stands out—it would permit gold exploration and extraction in Crucitas to curb the chaos from illegal activities.

The Alajuela Commission gave it a green light on September 11 with an 8-1 vote, sending it to the full assembly for debate. It awaits scheduling, and motions could still alter it. Supporters argue that regulated mining would bring order, generate jobs, and fund cleanup, but critics question the fit with Costa Rica’s eco-friendly reputation.

Open-pit methods, which the bill would allow under strict rules, carry heavy costs. They strip away land, wipe out habitats, and reduce plant and animal diversity. Air gets dusty, water sources shift or get contaminated, and noise drives away wildlife.

Communities nearby face health risks from pollutants, as seen already in Crucitas where mercury and cyanide have seeped into streams. Despite bans since 2010, illegal digs persist, often tied to organized groups, making the site a hotspot for violence and smuggling.

Another bill, backed by the Frente Amplio party and the Civic Environmental Parliament, takes a different path. It proposes a Sustainable Development Hub for the Huetar Norte region, focusing on recovery without mining. At its core is the Crucitas International Environmental Geopark, covering wooded hills between Fortuna and Botija. A natural and historical museum would join it, highlighting the area’s past and ecology.

This approach draws from UNESCO geoparks, with 13 already in Latin America, including one in Nicaragua. Costa Rica’s planning ministry has approved a similar site in Rio Cuarto. The idea is to protect resources while allowing research and low-key recreation. No gold digging permitted—that aligns with the country’s green identity.

The hub would put the National System of Conservation Areas in charge of oversight. Locals could run small-scale businesses with support from the Development Bank and rural agencies. Educational programs through the National Learning Institute and universities would train people, creating opportunities on the ground. Tax breaks aim to attract private projects that fit the goals, like eco-tourism or studies.

A key part involves cleaning up the damage. Remediation targets the toxins left behind, aiming to restore soil and water. Some still push for mining as the fix, claiming it would stop illegals and boost the economy, but that ignores the added harm to an already battered spot.

The debate boils down to priorities: quick cash from gold versus long-term protection. Costa Rica has built its image on sustainability, drawing tourists to parks and beaches. Reopening to mining could shift that, while the hub option builds on strengths in conservation. As bills move forward, locals watch closely, hoping for a solution that heals rather than harms.

Trending Now

Costa Rican Surfer Leilani McGonagle Claims Historic Win

Costa Rica Surfer Leilani McGonagle took home the top prize at the 2025 Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside, California. She beat out strong...
Read more

Costa Rica Opens Debate to Lift President Chaves’s Immunity

Costa Rica’s Congress began today to debate whether to lift President Rodrigo Chaves’s immunity so he can be tried for alleged corruption. The special...
Read more

Costa Rica Closes Major Airports After Power Failure

Costa Rica faced major travel disruptions this morning after a power failure crippled the national radar system, forcing the closure of its airspace and...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Fiscal Discipline Earns Higher Moody’s Rating

Costa Rica's credit rating just got a boost from Moody's, moving up to Ba2 with a stable outlook. This change points to stronger handling...
Read more

Costa Rica Lawmakers Reject Lifting Immunity for President Chaves

In a follow-up to our article published late yesterday on this fast-moving story, Costa Rica's lawmakers decided against stripping President Rodrigo Chaves of his...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Tourism Adapts to Demands for Authentic Experiences

Costa Rica's tourism sector keeps shifting as travelers look for deeper connections with local life, moving past basic stays to hands-on involvement in food,...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support