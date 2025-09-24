Alaska Airlines Offers 30% Discount on Flights to Costa Rica and Beyond

Alaska Airlines has launched a short-term sale, cutting 30% off base fares for flights between the U.S., Canada, and destinations in Mexico and Central America. Travelers can use the promo code LATIN30 to get the discount. The offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT TONIGHT, so book quickly.

The deal applies to coach fares on nonstop and connecting flights operated by Alaska Airlines. It covers trips from most U.S. and Canadian cities, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, to places like our lovely country, Costa Rica as well as Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize. For Costa Rica, this includes routes to Liberia and San Jose airports from hubs like Los Angeles and Seattle.

Travel is valid through March 4, 2026, but blackout dates apply during peak periods. The discount reduces the base fare before taxes and fees for one-way or round-trip tickets. Saver fares, Alaska’s basic economy option, are included, though expect extra costs for seat selection or checked bags. Tickets booked with miles don’t qualify for the discount.

To book, visit alaskaair.com and enter LATIN30 in the discount code field at checkout. Up to seven passengers can use the code in one reservation if traveling together. Fares start low—Los Angeles to San Jose, Costa Rica, can dip below $150 one-way after the discount, depending on dates. Check specific routes, as prices vary by demand.

This sale suits those in Costa Rica planning U.S. trips or tourists eyeing our beaches in or visiting a rainforest. Aside from Costa Rica, Alaska serves key Central American spots like Belize City and Guatemala City.

Alaska often runs flash sales to fill off-peak seats. This follows a similar 30% off deal for late-night flights earlier this month. Using an Alaska credit card for booking can earn up to three miles per dollar spent.

Compare fares with other airlines before booking, as some base prices might beat this deal. If plans change, Alaska allows modifications with fees, but Saver tickets have stricter rules. Book today if the dates fit—seat availability usually don’t last very long.