No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaUN Experts: Nicaragua extends repression beyond its borders, targeting exiles

UN Experts: Nicaragua extends repression beyond its borders, targeting exiles

AFP
By AFP
Nicaragua's Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega
(AFP PHOTO / El 19 DIGITAL / JAIRO CAJINA )

A group of UN experts denounced on Tuesday that the Nicaraguan government has extended its repression of critics of co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo beyond the country’s borders. Ortega, a 79-year-old former guerrilla in power since 2007, and Murillo, 74, tightened control over opponents after the 2018 protests that left more than 300 dead, according to the UN, and which Managua considers an attempted coup sponsored by Washington.

In a report released in Geneva and Panama, the experts said the Managua government “has pursued thousands of Nicaraguans abroad,” many of whom fled the country after the bloody crackdown on the 2018 protests.

“The Government of Nicaragua is extending its repression against people perceived as opponents beyond its own borders […] as part of an increasingly intense campaign to silence critics in exile,” the group said in a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The group documented allegations of attacks against Nicaraguan exiles, including the killing of retired major Roberto Samcam in Costa Rica last June.

The 66-year-old officer was a strong critic of the Ortega-Murillo couple, accused of installing a “family dictatorship” in Nicaragua. “The harm suffered by Nicaraguan exiles is not the result of an isolated incident,” warned the Group’s chair, Jan-Michael Simon, quoted in a statement.

“Their entire lives are dismantled systematically, beginning with their uprooting and the erosion of their legal identity, which leads to economic collapse, social isolation, and omnipresent surveillance.” Hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans are in exile, mainly in Costa Rica, the United States, and Spain.

“A climate of fear has spread among the Nicaraguan diaspora, since no place in the world seems safe for Nicaraguans who oppose Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo,” said Reed Brody, an expert with the group.

“An invisible hand pursues exiles wherever they go,” he added. Nicaragua resigned from the UN Human Rights Council on February 28 in protest of a report by the group of experts that accused the Ortega-Murillo government of having a “machinery of repression.”

Trending Now

Costa Rica Lawmakers Reject Lifting Immunity for President Chaves

In a follow-up to our article published late yesterday on this fast-moving story, Costa Rica's lawmakers decided against stripping President Rodrigo Chaves of his...
Read more

Life in Costa Rica vs the U.S.- A Expat’s Perspective

Do I miss living in the USA? It’s a question I’ve been asked many times by both Tico and Estadounidense friends and relatives. And...
Read more

Costa Rican President Rejects Immunity Vote, Says It’s a Judicial Coup

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves announced that he will skip the congressional plenary session next Monday set to decide on stripping his immunity in...
Read more

The Synthetic Drug Fueling Zombie-Like Scenes in Cuba

In a Havana park, in broad daylight, a young man walks erratically, shuffling his feet with a vacant stare, like a zombie. It’s the...
Read more

HEINEKEN Acquires Costa Rica’s Imperial Beer Through FIFCO Purchase

Costa Rica's leading beverage company, FIFCO, has agreed to sell its core operations to Dutch giant HEINEKEN in a deal valued at $3.25 billion....
Read more

Costa Rica to Vote on Lifting President Chaves’s Immunity

Costa Rica’s Congress will decide on Monday whether to lift President Rodrigo Chaves’s immunity so he can be tried for alleged corruption, in an...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support