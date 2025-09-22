Costa Rican Surfer Leilani McGonagle Claims Historic Win

Costa Rica Surfer Leilani McGonagle took home the top prize at the 2025 Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside, California. She beat out strong competition to become the first non-American to ever win this event. The tournament wrapped up over the weekend of September 19-21, drawing crowds to the beach for high-level surfing and music.

McGonagle faced Alyssa Spencer, a local favorite from California, in the final heat. She scored 14.10 points against Spencer’s 13.83, sealing the deal with strong turns on a key left-hand wave. That performance capped off a solid day where she won all four of her heats on Sunday. Her win earned her 4,000 Qualifying Series points, boosting her standing in the world rankings.

The Super Girl Surf Pro stands out as the largest all-female surf competition, featuring more than 100 athletes from around the globe. It combines pro surfing with live music and other activities, making it a draw for fans and participants alike.

This year, McGonagle advanced through the rounds, including a semifinal push that showed her skill against top seeds. She had competed here before, finishing ninth in 2024, but this time she broke through to claim the cape awarded to the champion.

Coming from Pavones, McGonagle has built a career on the Qualifying Series circuit. She recently stood out as the top Costa Rican at the ISA World Surfing Games and now heads to Portugal for the Challenger Series with fresh momentum. Her success highlights the growing talent from Central America in international surfing.

Fans here in Costa Rica celebrated the news, with posts calling it a historic day for our country’s sports scene. McGonagle’s win not only puts her in the spotlight but also inspires younger surfers back home. As she continues her season, eyes will be on her to see if she can carry this form into bigger events.

This victory adds to the event’s legacy, which has run for years in Oceanside, promoting women’s sports. The Super Girl Surf Pro offers a mix of action and entertainment right on the pier. If you’re planning a trip, mark next year’s dates for a front-row seat to similar thrills.

McGonagle’s path to the podium involved smart wave selection and consistent scoring throughout the contest. She edged out contenders like Kaikora Nauenberg in earlier rounds, proving her experience paid off. With this under her belt, she looks set for more achievements on the global stage.