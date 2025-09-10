No menu items!

Private Reserves in Costa Rica Strengthen Biodiversity Efforts

Costa Rica Wildlife - Pumas

Private natural reserves across Costa Rica are playing a growing role in national conservation efforts, especially in the biologically rich southern region.

Wildlife monitoring programs in Montaña El Tigre Private Wildlife Refuge, La Puna Reserve, and nearby farms have documented significant biodiversity, including 365 bird species and four wild cat species—representing 40% and 67%, respectively, of all such species recorded in the country.

These include jaguars—one of them melanistic—pumas, ocelots, and jaguarundis, along with white-tailed deer, tayras, foxes, monkeys, and peccaries. Among the birds identified are several endangered or rare species, including the three-wattled bellbird, turquoise cotinga, and rualdo, as well as birds of prey such as the black-and-white hawk-eagle.

Researchers say these findings underscore the importance of these ecosystems and the need to strengthen biological corridors in the area.

The lands where monitoring is conducted are owned by Fresh Del Monte, a company that produces and exports fresh fruit. The company has designated more than 10,700 hectares of its land for forest conservation as part of its environmental protection efforts.

“Finding a melanistic jaguar or hearing the song of the bellbird in these forests is not only a privilege, it is also a reminder of our responsibility to protect these unique habitats,” said Michael Calderón, spokesperson for Fresh Del Monte.

“These records confirm the importance of these areas not only in terms of conservation, but also for birdwatching tourism, which is gaining momentum as a driver of local development in the area.”

Fresh Del Monte’s conservation program involves local organizations, biological brigades, and farm workers. Together, they conduct scientific monitoring, promote reforestation, reinforce biological corridors, and lead environmental education initiatives.

So far, more than 1,600 people from around the world have visited the area to participate in wildlife observation and awareness workshops. The company also plans to launch educational programs with local schools to engage students with the biodiversity around them.

“Wildlife monitoring allows us to better understand the natural wealth that exists in these areas and, at the same time, guides us in making conservation decisions,” Calderón said. “Each record represents not only a piece of data, but an opportunity to inspire and educate the community and new generations.”

Looking ahead, Fresh Del Monte plans to expand these monitoring efforts to additional farms, incorporating new technologies such as camera traps and digital recording tools to further Costa Rica’s global leadership in biodiversity conservation.

