Guatemala Sends Alleged Drug Trafficker Roberto Girón Hernández to US

Guatemala extradited Roberto Carlo Girón Hernández, a 48-year-old Guatemalan accused of coordinating major cocaine shipments, to the United States. Authorities captured him on February 3, 2025, at kilometer 14 on the road to El Salvador. The US Embassy in Guatemala announced the move, calling it a key win against drug trafficking.

Girón Hernández, known as “Gordo” or “RC,” faces charges in the Southern District of Florida for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. Prosecutors say he worked with Colombia’s Clan del Golfo to send tons of cocaine to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, with the drugs headed for the US. If convicted, he could get life in prison.

The Public Ministry in Guatemala led his arrest, marking him as the fifth person extradited to the US in 2025. Girón Hernández first rejected the extradition request on May 28. But on June 4, the Third Criminal Sentencing Court approved it, clearing the way for his transfer.

This case highlights ongoing efforts to combat drug networks in Central America. Cartels from Colombia and Mexico often partner with local operators in Guatemala to move drugs and launder money, fueling crime and violence across the region. US officials report that 90% of cocaine entering the country travels through Mexico and Central America using trucks, planes, boats, and submarines.

Girón Hernández arrived in the US to face trial, with his indictment filed on September 18, 2024, in Florida. The extradition follows a pattern of cooperation between Guatemala and the US, including past cases like the 2022 transfer of three other Guatemalans on similar charges.

Authorities continue to target these connections to disrupt supply chains. Girón Hernández’s role shows how individuals link South American producers with Mexican distributors, keeping the flow of drugs steady toward US markets.