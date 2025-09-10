Costa Rica Battles Haiti to 3-3 Stalemate in World Cup Qualifier

La Sele fought back late to salvage 3-3 tie against Haiti in their second match of the CONCACAF Final Round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game, played at the Estadio Nacional on September 9, 2025, saw the Ticos blow a two-goal lead before snatching a point in stoppage time.

Costa Rica started strong, taking control early. Joel Campbell opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a sharp finish from inside the box after a quick counterattack. Manfred Ugalde doubled the lead in the 28th minute, heading in a cross from Ariel Lassiter to make it 2-0. The home side looked comfortable, dominating possession and creating chances, but Haiti refused to fold.

Haiti turned the match around in the second half. Duckens Nazon sparked the comeback with a goal in the 52nd minute, slotting home after a defensive lapse by Costa Rica. He struck again just two minutes later in the 54th, leveling the score at 2-2 with a powerful shot from distance. Nazon completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, giving Haiti a 3-2 lead and stunning the crowd in San José.

Under coach Miguel Herrera, Costa Rica pushed hard for an equalizer. Substitutes brought fresh energy, and in the 92nd minute, Ugalde rose highest to head in his second of the night from a corner kick, rescuing a draw. The late goal spared the Ticos from a shocking home defeat but highlighted defensive issues that nearly cost them dearly.

Herrera, in post-match comments, pointed to the team’s resilience. “We started well but let our guard down. Credit to the players for not giving up – that point could matter down the line,” he said. Haiti’s coach Sébastien Migné praised his forward: “Duckens showed why he’s our leader. We came close to a big win here.”

This result leaves Costa Rica with just two points from their first two games in Group C, after a goalless draw against Nicaragua in their opener. Haiti also sits on two points, following their 1-1 tie with Honduras. The group remains tight, with Mexico and the United States leading after wins in their matches.

Our team now turns attention to their next qualifier against Panama on October 10, where they’ll aim to pick up their first win. Haiti faces Jamaica on the same date. For the Ticos, tightening the backline will be key if they hope to get one of the automatic spots for the World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Needless to say, fans left the Estadio Nacional VERY frustrated, their hopes of a strong start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers dampened by defensive lapses that nearly cost them the match against a resilient Haiti side.