Costa Rica Intercepts Semi-Submersible Vessel Carrying Cocaine

In what is hopefully a significant blow to drug trafficking operations, the Costa Rican Coast Guard intercepted a semi-submersible vessel yesterday, seizing approximately two tons of cocaine. The operation, which took place 148 kilometers off our southern Pacific coast, demonstrated the unwavering commitment of our nation’s authorities in the fight against narcotics trade.

Acting on intelligence provided by U.S. patrol aircraft, our Coast Guard swiftly located and intercepted the vessel. In a dramatic turn of events, the three suspects aboard – two Colombians and one Ecuadorian – attempted to sink their craft to destroy evidence. However, our skilled officers thwarted their efforts, securing both the vessel and its illicit cargo.

This marks Costa Rica’s first semi-submersible interception of 2024, bringing the total cocaine seizures for the year to an impressive 6.1 tons. The Minister of Public Security, praised the operation, stating, “This success underscores the effectiveness of international cooperation and our dedication to keeping Costa Rican waters free from criminal activities.”

The use of semi-submersible vessels, often called “narco-submarines,” has become increasingly common among traffickers due to their low detection profile. Yesterday’s interception highlights the adaptability and resourcefulness of our Coast Guard in facing evolving challenges in maritime law enforcement.

While this operation represents a small victory, authorities acknowledge the ongoing nature of the battle against drug trafficking. Costa Rica’s strategic location continues to make it a target for smugglers moving narcotics from South American producers to North American markets.