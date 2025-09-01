No menu items!

The Whale and Dolphin Festival at Costa Rica’s Marino Ballena Park

Humpback Whales in Costa Rica
Marino Ballena National Park gears up for the height of humpback whale watching, drawing visitors to see these massive creatures in action. The park ranks among the top spots worldwide for this activity, as noted by National Geographic. Costa Rica boasts the longest whale migration period, spanning ten months, with peaks from July to November for southern humpbacks and December to April for northern ones.

Humpback whales, each as long as a school bus, migrate up to 8,400 kilometers from both hemispheres to mate and raise calves in the calm, warm waters of the South Pacific. This overlap makes Costa Rica a rare place where whales from north and south meet. Right now, in early September, the southern migration hits its stride, offering prime viewing chances.

The 15th Whale and Dolphin Festival runs September 5 through 7, celebrating the whales’ arrival. Groups like the Association of Tourism Operators of Ballena Marine Park (ASOTU), the Association of Guides of Ballena Bay (ASOGUIBA), and the Association for the Integral Development of Osa Bay (ADIBO) put it together, backed by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

Karol Monge Vázquez, president of ASOTU, points out the event spotlights community work in conservation and growth. “It shows years of hard work paying off,” she said. She added that attendees can expect strong cultural and food offerings this year.

Ericka Cordero, vice president of the Bahía Ballena Integral Development Association, stresses the boost to locals. “The festival draws crowds that help marine tour operators, hotels, eateries, and other spots,” she explained.

Families find plenty to do at the festival. Boat tours last two hours and cover whale spotting, with water, fruit, and park entry included. Adults pay ₡22,000 (about $43), while kids aged 4 to 9 pay ₡15,000 (about $29). Raffles add extra fun for those on tours.

Other events feature kite-making sessions, large beach mandalas, craft stalls, live music from Costa Rican bands, car shows, soccer matches, running races, and bike rides. A folkloric evening brings ceviche tastings, artisan sales, and dances that honor local traditions. Educational sessions explain why protecting these animals matters.

The park sits in Uvita, Bahía Ballena, known for its whale tail-shaped sandbar at low tide. Besides whales, tours often spot dolphins, turtles, and birds. Operators follow rules to keep a safe distance and avoid disturbing the wildlife.

If you plan to go, book tours early, especially during the festival. The area provides various lodging choices, from budget stays to resorts. For details, call 8729-3624 or email ballenacr@gmail.com.

This time of year offers a solid shot at seeing breaches, songs, and mother-calf pairs. Bring sunscreen, hats, and binoculars for the best experience. Local guides know the spots where whales gather.

