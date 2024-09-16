Humpback Whales Dazzle Visitors Off Costa Rican Coast

Costa Rica continues to captivate both locals and foreigners. On Saturday, a remarkable sighting of a humpback whale was captured on video at Punta Leona Beach in the Central Pacific. As shown in the video, several people were enjoying the sea when the majestic cetacean emerged from the water, stunning the onlookers. A kayaker found themselves just a few meters away from the imposing creature.

The whale breached the surface and made a spectacular leap before crashing back into the ocean, displaying its impressive size. Experts note that humpback whale sightings are common along Costa Rica’s coasts, especially during this time of year, when these marine giants migrate to tropical waters to reproduce.

Authorities emphasize the importance of maintaining a safe distance from these animals to prevent accidents. Although whales pose no direct threat, their enormous size can create dangerous situations if they come too close to people. Frank Garita, a biologist and cetacean expert, explained that these animals weigh over 40 tons—the equivalent of four elephants.

Humpback whales travel up to 8,500 kilometers to reach Costa Rica’s coast, and each individual is identified by its unique song. “To identify them, we look at the sharp edge and pigmentation of their tails, which act like each whale’s fingerprint. The southern population, in particular, is recognizable by their whiter abdomen and tail compared to the northern population,” Garita explained.

Garita also pointed out that the spectacular leaps often observed may be performed by highly acrobatic whales releasing energy or stress, shedding parasites, or simply playing with their calves. This time of year, is ideal for observing these animals in Costa Rican Pacific waters. Experts recommend planning excursions to see them between July and November, and again from December to March.

Once again, Costa Rica showcases the magic of its natural beauty, leaving everyone in awe.