Viral Shot at US Open Captures Paolini in Rare Form

Tico Times
Ray Giubilo took the image of Jasmine Paolini at US Open 2025
Image: RAY GIUBILO Photographer

A photo from the 2025 US Open has spread quickly online, pulling in views from tennis fans and casual observers alike. Italian photographer Ray Giubilo took the image during Jasmine Paolini’s first-round match against Destanee Aiava on Sunday. The shot shows Paolini’s face lined up exactly behind her racket strings, creating an odd, almost ghostly effect that has people talking.

Giubilo, known for his sharp eye in sports photography, posted the picture with a light touch: “Jasmine Paolini at the US Open 2025… and it’s not Halloween.” That caption added to the fun, as the alignment makes Paolini’s features appear embedded in the racket head during a fierce rally. Fans and media called it a one-in-a-million capture, praising the split-second timing that turned a standard forehand into something memorable.

Photographers in the community have weighed in. Sites like Awful Announcing and Sports Illustrated described the image as unbelievable, stressing how rare such perfect timing is in a sport full of constant motion. One Belgian report called it an “unreal capture,” quoting Giubilo on the luck and skill involved. Fans on platforms like Reddit and Instagram echoed that, sharing the photo in sports and photography groups.

Paolini herself has not commented directly on the photo yet, but she reposted training shots and match highlights on her accounts, keeping focus on her performance. As the tournament moves forward, she faces Bianca Andreescu in the second round, aiming to build on her best US Open run last year—a fourth-round finish. The viral image adds a layer of attention, turning her into a talking point beyond the scoreboard.

This kind of moment reminds everyone why tennis draws crowds: the mix of athletic skill and unexpected visuals. Giubilo’s photo freezes that energy, showing Paolini’s intensity in a fresh way. As the US Open heats up, expect more highlights, but this one already stands out as a keeper for 2025.

