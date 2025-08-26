No menu items!

Outrage in Costa Rica After Man Suspected of Killing 14 Dogs Is Released

Happy dogs in Costa Rica
A man identified by the surnames Ulloa Bustos, suspected of killing at least 14 dogs in the rural town of Pocora, was released after being detained by police. The incident has sparked widespread anger among residents and animal rights advocates.

According to witnesses, several dogs in the area had been disappearing or turning up dead in recent weeks. Early reports were unclear, but last week, multiple residents reported seeing Ulloa Bustos allegedly beating and killing animals, including three dogs he kept at his own home.

Although no longer in custody, Ulloa Bustos is under investigation. The Pococí Criminal Court has imposed precautionary measures: he must report monthly to authorities and is prohibited from contacting witnesses.

Animal rescuer Joselin Castro, a Pocora resident who shelters eight abused animals, urged authorities to strengthen protections for animals and enforce existing laws. She said some of the dogs allegedly killed by the suspect had previously been treated at her rescue center after participating in neutering campaigns.

“We are tired and outraged. There are very few of us working against animal abuse,” Castro said. “What is happening is disastrous. We cannot continue to allow this. It is outrageous

Another local resident expressed concern over the potential for escalating violence, warning, “The line between taking the life of an animal and that of a human being is very thin.”

On Friday, law enforcement arrested Ulloa Bustos after receiving multiple reports linking him to the violent deaths. Then, in a follow-up operation early Saturday, agents from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reportedly found animal remains both inside his home and on a nearby farm.

Witnesses claim the man discarded the dogs’ bodies on public roads and on his own property after killing them.

Costa Rica’s Animal Welfare Law provides for prison sentences and fines for those who abuse, abandon, or keep domestic or wild animals in inhumane conditions. The harshest penalties—six months to three years in prison—apply to individuals who intentionally cause an animal’s death. Lesser sentences apply to acts causing disfigurement or prolonged suffering.

The case has generated national outrage, with animal defense organizations and citizens calling for justice and stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.

