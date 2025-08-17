No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin America4,500 US Marines Launch Anti-Drug Operation in Latin America Waters

4,500 US Marines Launch Anti-Drug Operation in Latin America Waters

Tico Times
By Tico Times
US Southern Command deploys over 4,500 Marines and Sailors
(Photo by Aris MARTINEZ / AFP)

In a significant escalation of efforts to counter organized crime and drug trafficking networks, the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has deployed more than 4,500 Marines and Navy personnel as part of a maritime-focused operation across the Caribbean Sea and Latin American waters. The deployment, which started on the 15th, aims to disrupt illicit activities that have increasingly threatened regional stability and security.

The operation centers on the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a Special Operations Capable force equipped for rapid response. Supported by amphibious assault ships like the USS Iwo Jima and USS San Antonio, reconnaissance aircraft, missile destroyers, and other naval assets, the units are conducting security patrols, interdiction missions, and joint exercises with partner nations. These activities are designed to enhance cooperative security, share intelligence, and improve rapid response capabilities against powerful drug cartels.

“This deployment underscores our commitment to denying traffickers safe havens and supporting our regional allies in stabilizing affected areas,” a SOUTHCOM spokesperson stated in an official release. The mission builds on recent preparatory exercises, such as the Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) completed in July, which honed the group’s readiness for real-world operations.

While the bulk of the deployment is maritime and not concentrated on any single country’s territory, it has sparked discussions in Panama and other nations about the implications of heightened U.S. military presence.

Official statements from the Panamanian government and regional media clarify that U.S. Marine involvement on Panamanian soil remains limited to small-scale joint training exercises, primarily conducted in July as part of initiatives like PANAMAX-Alpha. These efforts focus on jungle warfare training, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, with no plans for a large-scale troop presence or new permanent bases.

Panamanian officials have reiterated that all collaborative activities strictly adhere to bilateral agreements, respecting national sovereignty and local jurisdiction. “We value the enhanced security cooperation, but it must balance with protecting our independence,” a Panamanian foreign ministry representative noted in a recent press briefing.

Public discourse in the region highlights this tension, with some civil society groups expressing concerns over potential overreach, while others welcome the support amid rising cartel violence.

The operation aligns with broader U.S. strategies to bolster military posture in the Western Hemisphere, addressing not only drug trafficking but also related challenges like human smuggling and external influences. As of today, regional governments continue to monitor the deployment closely, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in joint missions.

Trending Now

Guatemala Nears Verdict in Case of 41 Girls Killed in 2017 Shelter Fire

A Guatemalan court began on Tuesday the final hearing in the trial of seven former officials over the deaths of 41 girls in a...
Read more

Air Canada Strike Extends Flight Cancellations to Costa Rica

Air Canada has backtracked on plans to restart flights after its flight attendants chose to continue striking, leaving travelers — including those heading to...
Read more

Costa Rica Sunday Soccer Matches Unite Barrios in Weekly Fútbol Ritual

La cancha, el césped, the pitch — call it what you want — the soccer field is the heart of many barrios and small...
Read more

Costa Rica Faces Criticism Over Press and Labor Rights

The U.S. Department of State published the 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, highlighting there “were no significant changes in the human rights...
Read more

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mother Speaks Out After Tragedy in Costa Rica

Pamela Warner, the mother of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, has addressed the devastating loss of her son, who passed away in Costa Rica in a tragic...
Read more

High Microplastic Levels Found on Costa Rica Beaches, Study Shows

Plastic pollution hits hard in Costa Rica, with tiny particles showing up everywhere from sandy shores to marine life. The Costa Rican Association of...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support