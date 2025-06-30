Costa Rica to Launch Electric Air Taxis for Sustainable Travel in Guanacaste

Costa Rica is poised to revolutionize its transportation landscape with the introduction of electric air taxis, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional ground travel for both tourists and residents. This innovative leap forward comes as a result of a landmark partnership between Eve Air Mobility, Aerosolutions, and Bluenest by Globalvia.

The agreement, announced in June, includes the potential sale of up to 50 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Eve Air Mobility. These futuristic vehicles are designed for short, efficient trips and will be supported by Eve’s TechCare services, which provide comprehensive support for operations, maintenance, and customer experience. The partnership aims to create an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem in Costa Rica, focusing initially on the Pacific coast—particularly the province of Guanacaste, known for its beaches, eco-lodges, and popularity with international tourists.

The planned routes will connect airports with resorts and nature destinations over distances of 20 to 50 kilometers. This is expected to offer a significant improvement in travel times, especially in areas with poorly maintained roads and high vehicle demand. Costa Rica welcomes over three million foreign visitors each year, and the introduction of air taxi services could have a transformative impact on the tourism experience.

“We are excited to see how our eVTOL can transform mobility in regions like Guanacaste, relieving congestion and strengthening the country’s leadership in ecotourism,” said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. Megha Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at Eve, explained that the agreement enables Aerosolutions, operator of Aeros Electric Airlines, to integrate Eve’s aircraft into its operations. “This partnership allows the company to offer faster, more efficient, and sustainable travel options, especially in areas with limited routes,” she said.

Bluenest, the advanced mobility unit of Globalvia and operator of Route 27 (Autopista del Sol), will provide the necessary infrastructure to support safe, sustainable operations. This includes the development of vertiports—specialized facilities for eVTOL takeoff and landing—and integration with existing ground transportation systems. “This is a key step in Costa Rica’s commitment to sustainable tourism,” said Antonio Mota, CEO of Aerosolutions.

The project also includes collaborative workshops to address essential components like vertiport development, airspace integration, pilot training, and operational certification. These efforts will ensure all stakeholders are aligned in delivering a safe, reliable, and sustainable air mobility ecosystem.

Eve’s eVTOL features a lift+cruise design, with eight vertical propellers and fixed wings for horizontal flight. The electric propulsion system is built with safety redundancies and is currently undergoing rigorous testing to validate its performance ahead of commercial deployment.

With its focus on sustainability, innovation, and integration, our country is set to become a leader in advanced air mobility in Latin America.