Costa Rica’s Pride 2025 Closing Event Bans Minors, Sparks Outrage

Costa Rica’s Pride 2025 closing event, set for June 29 at San José’s Plaza de la Democracia, was thrown into controversy when the government banned anyone under 18 from attending. Just days before the celebration, the Ministry of Justice and Peace’s Commission for the Control and Qualification of Public Spectacles reclassified the event—previously approved for all ages—as 18-only, citing “inappropriate attire” and “sexualized expressions.” The decision has sparked outrage among organizers and activists, who call it a direct attack on LGBTIQ+ rights.

Pride Costa Rica, the group behind the event, held a press conference to slam the move. “The government stripped the ‘family event’ label from our closing show, effectively blocking minors from joining,” they said. They labeled the ban as censorship that undermines the visibility and dignity of diverse youth. The event, featuring national artists, was meant to cap the annual Pride March, a protest and celebration of human rights that draws thousands to San José.

Activists didn’t sit still. Paula Siles from Detrás del Arco Iris filed a complaint with the Constitutional Chamber, arguing the ban violates minors’ rights, especially their freedom to protest. “You have rights. Pride is a protest, and no one can stop you from being there,” Siles told young people. “We’ll fight for every right with law and pride.” The group insists the march itself remains open to all, as barring minors from protests would breach constitutional protections.

This isn’t the first time Pride has faced last-minute hurdles. Last year, President Rodrigo Chaves revoked the march’s cultural interest status the night before, a move the Constitutional Chamber later ruled violated fundamental rights. That same year, Chaves fired the Minister of Culture and the Commissioner for Social Inclusion for supporting the declaration, accusing them of acting without his approval. P

The Pride March, kicking off at Sabana Este and ending at Plaza de la Democracia, is a global symbol of resistance and joy. Organizers are pushing back, demanding free and safe participation for everyone, regardless of age.