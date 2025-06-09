Rising Seas Threaten Costa Rica’s Beaches and Communities by 2030

Costa Rica’s iconic coastlines, from Limón’s Caribbean shores to Guanacaste’s Pacific beaches, face growing threats from rising sea levels driven by climate change. The Seventh State of the Region Report projects sea level rise of 0.36 to 0.51 meters by 2030 in Moin and Cahuita, Limón, due to warming oceans and melting polar ice. By 2100, levels could climb 0.60 to 0.90 meters, flooding coastal areas, damaging infrastructure, and displacing communities.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports a global sea level rise of 0.20 meters from 1901 to 2018, with projections reaching 0.84 meters by 2100 under high-emission scenarios. In Costa Rica, this translates to stronger storms, coastal erosion, and salinization of groundwater, impacting agriculture, fisheries, and biodiversity. In Central America, 2.1 million people live in vulnerable coastal zones, with up to 50% of Caribbean beaches at risk of disappearing by 2100 without action.

In Guanacaste, simulations for Playas del Coco, Tamarindo, and Sámara predict flooding starting in estuaries by 2030. Tamarindo’s estuary and mangroves face significant inundation, while Sámara’s Los Mangos and Cambute communities are at risk. By 2100, these areas could see widespread flooding of homes, crops, and infrastructure. Limón’s Caribbean coast, including Moin and Cahuita, is already experiencing increased storm intensity, with flood risks rising as sea levels encroach.

Local impacts are stark. In Tamarindo, erosion is stripping away sand, exposing tree roots and threatening properties, according to environmental consultant Daniel Loría. Oceanographer Melvin Lizano’s studies suggest mangroves in the area could rise over 80 centimeters by 2100. The World Bank notes that 40% of Costa Rica’s natural disaster records from 1980 to 2020 were floods, with Guanacaste and Puntarenas at high risk for coastal flooding.

Adaptation measures are underway but face challenges. Costa Rica has implemented dikes, seawalls, and ecosystem restoration to combat erosion and storms. Mangroves and coral reefs, critical natural barriers, are being restored to buffer coastlines. The National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, launched in 2022, aims to reduce losses through infrastructure upgrades and community engagement. President Carlos Alvarado emphasized that delaying adaptation increases costs and risks.

Relocation is a last resort for high-risk communities. The IPCC highlights that hard protections like seawalls are effective but costly, often unaffordable for poorer regions. Ecosystem-based solutions, such as mangrove restoration, offer co-benefits like habitat creation and water quality improvement but require sustained investment. Globally, coastal adaptation costs could reach $300 billion annually by 2030, with developing nations like Costa Rica needing significant support.

Community voices are shaping the response. In Limón, fishers report declining catches due to warmer waters, while Guanacaste residents note shrinking beaches. Costa Rica’s government, backed by 49 institutions, is promoting renewable energy, electric vehicles, and reforestation to cut emissions. Our country’s 99% renewable electricity and reversed deforestation set a regional example, earning UN recognition.

The clock is ticking. With sea levels rising faster than ever—4 centimeters per decade globally—Costa Rica must balance immediate protections with long-term planning. Strengthening coastal ecosystems, upgrading infrastructure, and preparing for relocation will be critical to safeguard its beaches and communities.