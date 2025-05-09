No menu items!

Costa Rica Faces Backlash Over Migrant Detentions and Rights Abuses

Costa Rica Migrant Center
(Photo by Patricio BIANCHI / AFP)

Costa Rica violated the rights of over 200 migrants deported by the United States—including 81 children—according to a report by the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL), the Jesuit Migrant Service (SJM-CR), and the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). A lawsuit filed before the U.N. claims the detentions risked long-term harm to minors.

The report, based on visits and victim interviews, details how Costa Rica agreed to act as a “bridge” under a U.S.-funded deal, supervised by the IOM, to hold migrants from Russia, Armenia, Afghanistan, Yemen, the Republic of Congo, and other nations. Instead, they faced illegal detentions lasting over 60 days, no information in their languages, and no asylum assessments. “This cannot happen again,” the organizations warned, demanding no similar agreements and better care, work permits, and protection for those affected.

Expelled from the U.S., the migrants were sent to the Temporary Attention Center for Migrants (CATEM) in Paso Canoas near Panama. They faced harsh conditions, including extreme heat, poor food, and children sleeping on cardboard. Documents were withheld, and police escorts restricted movement. “In Costa Rica, they locked us up without explanation,” said an Armenian migrant who requested anonymity. An Iranian woman told advocates she fled persecution for her Christian faith but was denied a U.S. asylum hearing.

An Afghan father shared his fear of returning home, saying, “The Taliban would kill my family if we go back, but we had no chance to explain.” Such stories highlight the diverse dangers migrants faced, yet they received no psychological support or refuge evaluations. Some were pushed toward the IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return program despite risks, violating non-refoulement principles.

Costa Rica’s actions mirror issues in Panama and El Salvador, where U.S.-deported migrants also face detention. The U.S. has expanded such deals across Central America, affecting thousands seeking safety. On April 21, President Rodrigo Chaves’ government granted temporary humanitarian status to all CATEM detainees, allowing free movement. But the three-month permits offer no work rights, leaving many in limbo. The government defended its role, claiming it followed international protocols, though advocates disagree.

“The measure is late and doesn’t fix the damage,” said Ana Patricia Argüello of SJM-CR. “Many fear persecution if they return home but can’t stay here.” Costa Rica hosts 300,000 migrants (7% of its population), but its asylum system is overwhelmed, handling 70,000 applications in 2024. “If a country like Costa Rica, known for welcoming migrants, fails, what hope is there for others?” asked Laura Garcia of AFSC.

