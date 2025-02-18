Costa Rica Partners with U.S. to Repatriate Undocumented Immigrants

Costa Rica announced that it will collaborate with the United States to repatriate 200 undocumented immigrants to their home countries, joining Panama and Guatemala in a regional effort. According to a statement from the Costa Rican president’s office, the migrants—originating from Central Asian countries and India—are arriving after being deported from the U.S.

As the third country in Central America to adopt such a measure since President Donald Trump took office, Costa Rica is positioning itself as a key transit point in the broader repatriation initiative. The first group is scheduled to arrive on a commercial flight this Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival at Juan Santamaría International Airport, the deportees will be transferred to the Center for Temporary Attention of Migrants (CATEM) in the Corredores region, near the southern border.

Local authorities have emphasized that Costa Rica will not cover the costs of the repatriation flights, which are fully funded by the U.S. government under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). “The process is completely financed by the U.S. Government, under the supervision of the IOM, which will handle the migrants during their stay,” the statement affirmed.

This repatriation effort comes amid tighter U.S. immigration laws and an increase in deportations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted similar collaborations during his recent tour of Latin America, noting that Panama and Guatemala had also agreed to similar arrangements. While Panama has already received its first repatriation flight carrying 119 migrants from diverse regions, Costa Rica’s initiative reinforces the region’s coordinated response to migration challenges.

Costa Rica’s government reiterated its commitment to upholding human rights and remaining a global leader in humanitarian efforts. The move underscores the evolving dynamics of U.S. immigration policy and the shared responsibility among regional allies to manage migration flows.