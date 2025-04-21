Costa Rica Mourns Pope Francis: Church Honors His Legacy

The Catholic Church of Costa Rica issued a heartfelt message following the death of Pope Francis, expressing profound sorrow and gratitude for his transformative pontificate. The Episcopal Conference of Costa Rica united in prayer with Catholics worldwide, mourning the loss of the first Latin American pope.

“We, the bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Costa Rica, deeply moved, unite in prayer and hope with the holy People of God and all humanity upon hearing the news of the death of the Holy Father, Pope Francis,” the bishops declared. They expressed having “a heart full of gratitude” and recognized Pope Francis as “a shepherd conformed to the heart of Christ, a missionary disciple who lived with humility, loved with tenderness, and served the Church and the world with passionate dedication.”

Describing him as a “humble reformer,” the Bishops’ Conference praised Pope Francis for embodying a Church that is dynamic and compassionate, a “field hospital” with an “open heart.” They noted, “His simple language, spontaneous gestures, visits to the peripheries, embrace of the little ones, and insistence on mercy as the face of God touched both believers and non-believers.”

The Costa Rican bishops emphasized the simplicity and humility that defined Pope Francis’s life. “His life was a testament that it is possible to live with simplicity amid greatness, with tenderness amid conflict, and with confidence amid the storm. He was a prophet of our time, a builder of bridges, a pilgrim of hope,” they stated.

In their message, the bishops expressed sorrow but affirmed their faith, proclaiming that Pope Francis has “entered into the fullness of the Kingdom he so often announced.” They invited Catholics across Costa Rica to offer prayers and the Eucharist for his eternal rest, urging the faithful to draw inspiration from his example. “May his testimony encourage us to live the Gospel with greater fidelity, to be a Church that goes forth, to love the poor, and to care for creation,” the Costa Rican Church concluded.

The Catholic Church in Costa Rica announced a state funeral at the Metropolitan Cathedral in San José, along with memorial celebrations in each diocese. These events are scheduled to take place after the papal funeral in Rome, expected in mid-May, allowing the nation to honor Pope Francis in alignment with Vatican proceedings.

As Costa Rica grieves, our country reflects on Pope Francis’s legacy as a spiritual leader who championed mercy, humility, and care for the marginalized. His call for a compassionate and inclusive Church continues to resonate, inspiring Costa Ricans to carry forward his vision.