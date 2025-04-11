Costa Rica commemorates the 169th anniversary of the Battle of Rivas today, honoring the heroes who defended this country’s sovereignty in 1856. Known as Juan Santamaría Day, this public holiday celebrates a pivotal victory against American mercenary William Walker, with festivities centered in Alajuela and across the country. From parades to museum tributes, here’s a short history less and also how Costa Rica is observing this historic milestone.

The Battle of Rivas, fought on April 11, 1856, in Nicaragua, was a defining moment in Costa Rica’s history. William Walker, a Tennessee-born filibuster backed by U.S. pro-slavery interests, had seized control of Nicaragua and set his sights on Costa Rica, aiming to create a slaveholding empire across Central America. Costa Rican President Juan Rafael Mora Porras rallied his people, declaring, “Countrymen, take your weapons,” as he mobilized nearly 10,000 troops—mostly farmers and laborers—to confront the threat.

The campaign began with a swift victory at the Battle of Santa Rosa in Guanacaste on March 20, 1856, where Costa Rican forces ousted Walker’s men from a hacienda in minutes. On April 10, the Battle of Sardinal pushed the filibusters back into Nicaragua. The stage was set for Rivas, where a 16-hour clash tested both sides. Walker’s forces, holed up in the Mesón de Guerra stronghold, held firm until General José María Cañas devised a bold plan to burn it down. After two soldiers fell trying, Juan Santamaría, a 19-year-old drummer from Alajuela, volunteered. He ignited the structure but was fatally shot, securing victory at the cost of his life.

Santamaría’s sacrifice turned the tide, weakening Walker’s campaign. Though he surrendered in 1857 and was later executed in Honduras in 1860, the battle’s legacy endures. It galvanized Central American unity and cemented Costa Rica’s identity as a nation of resilience. A cholera outbreak, sparked by contaminated wells in Rivas, later killed nearly 10% of Costa Rica’s population, casting a shadow over the triumph. Still, the victory remains a point of pride.

The Celebration

Alajuela, Santamaría’s birthplace, hosts the biggest celebrations. The city’s central park, where a bronze statue of the drummer stands since 1891, is the heart of the action. Morning parades feature schoolchildren dressed as 1856 soldiers, marching alongside bands playing patriotic hymns. A symbolic burning of a palm structure reenacts Santamaría’s act, drawing cheers from crowds. Civic ceremonies include wreath-layings and speeches by local leaders, emphasizing unity and courage.

San José ha its own events. The Legislative Assembly may convene a special session, as it did in Alajuela for the 168th anniversary, to reflect on the battle’s significance. The Juan Santamaría Historical Museum in Alajuela opens its doors for free, showcasing muskets, uniforms, and stories from the 1856 campaign. Evening talks or film screenings are planned, with some communities possibly streaming events online for broader access.

Smaller towns join in, too. Liberia and Puntarenas hold ceremonies honoring local fighters, while schools nationwide stage plays recreating the battle. Fireworks cap the night in many plazas, a nod to the victory’s joy. Social media buzz suggests Alajuela’s Cultural Center is organizing art contests inspired by Santamaría, adding a modern twist to the commemorations.

For visitors, today offers a chance to dive into Costa Rican culture. Alajuela’s parade, that started around 10 AM, was the prime spot—so I hope you staked out a place near the cathedral for the best view. The museum is a must, with exhibits that bring 1856 to life. Street vendors sell tamales and chorreadas, perfect for snacking while soaking up the festive vibe. Travelers elsewhere can check local squares for events; even rural areas like Nicoya host small reenactments.

Juan Santamaría Day is more than a holiday—it’s a testament to Costa Rica’s spirit. Santamaría, a humble son of a single mother, symbolizes the ordinary Tico who rises to extraordinary challenges. In a country like ours that’s embraced peace since abolishing its army in 1948, the battle underscores a hard-won independence.