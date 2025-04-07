No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsArts and CultureCosta Rica Hotels Brace for Quieter Easter Week

Costa Rica Hotels Brace for Quieter Easter Week

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Cayuga Hotel Occupancy
Photo: Cayuga Collection

The tourism sector in Costa Rica is facing challenges as it approaches Easter Week 2025. Our country’s hotel industry is projecting moderate occupancy for this traditionally peak period, a key time for both domestic and international visitors. The Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH) recently released its occupancy survey results for Semana Santa 2025, which includes the public holiday on Friday, April 11, ahead of Easter Sunday, April 20.

Based on a sample of 52 hotels across various regions, the national average projected occupancy is 76%. At the time of the study, confirmed reservations stood at 59%, signaling cautious expectations for what is typically a high season for domestic tourism.While 76% may sound robust, the industry remains wary. Fifty-two percent of surveyed hotels anticipate lower occupancy than Easter 2023—when beach hotels hit 93-98% occupancy—projecting an average decline of 17%.

Meanwhile, 42% expect similar figures to last year, and just 6% foresee growth. Easter 2024, by contrast, saw strong performance, with packed beaches and hotels, particularly in Guanacaste, contributing to a year that welcomed 2.6 million air tourists—a 10% jump from 2023.

“This perception could be tied to the economic situation, shifting domestic tourism patterns, and a six-month decline in foreign arrivals, down 7% in February 2025 alone,” said Flora Ayub, a sector representative. A strong colón and reduced airline capacity, including an 8% drop in seats at Juan Santamaría Airport, are also dampening prospects.

The report shows mountain hotels leading with a projected 91% occupancy, followed by beach hotels at 84%, and city hotels lagging at 57%. Regionally, the Northern Plains top the list at 96%, followed by Guanacaste (88%), the Caribbean (84%), and Puntarenas (83%). The South Pacific (66%) and Central Valley (58%) trail behind.

Lodging rates remain diverse, from $50 per night at budget spots to over $500 at five-star retreats, catering to all types of travelers. To lure guests, many hotels are rolling out perks like discounts for nationals, free meals, day passes, guided tours, and flexible check-in times—echoing successful strategies from Easter 2024’s busy season. The CCH urges Costa Ricans and visitors to seize these deals and explore our country’s incredible beaches, mountains, volcanoes, and culture during Easter Week.

Popular Articles

Costa Rica Faces Trade Uncertainty as Trump’s Tariffs Take Effect

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has imposed a new 10% tariff on all imports, including goods from Costa Rica, effective April 5,...
Read more

Costa Rica Faces Rising Crime and Distrust in Government

Insecurity and crime have soared to unprecedented levels in Costa Rica, emerging as one of our country's most pressing issues, according to a new...
Read more

White and Blue Marlin Mislabeling Plagues Costa Rica Seafood Industry

The mislabeling of seafood products is a widespread issue in the food industry that has been the subject of numerous studies and investigations around...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support