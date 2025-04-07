Costa Rica Hotels Brace for Quieter Easter Week

The tourism sector in Costa Rica is facing challenges as it approaches Easter Week 2025. Our country’s hotel industry is projecting moderate occupancy for this traditionally peak period, a key time for both domestic and international visitors. The Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH) recently released its occupancy survey results for Semana Santa 2025, which includes the public holiday on Friday, April 11, ahead of Easter Sunday, April 20.

Based on a sample of 52 hotels across various regions, the national average projected occupancy is 76%. At the time of the study, confirmed reservations stood at 59%, signaling cautious expectations for what is typically a high season for domestic tourism.While 76% may sound robust, the industry remains wary. Fifty-two percent of surveyed hotels anticipate lower occupancy than Easter 2023—when beach hotels hit 93-98% occupancy—projecting an average decline of 17%.

Meanwhile, 42% expect similar figures to last year, and just 6% foresee growth. Easter 2024, by contrast, saw strong performance, with packed beaches and hotels, particularly in Guanacaste, contributing to a year that welcomed 2.6 million air tourists—a 10% jump from 2023.

“This perception could be tied to the economic situation, shifting domestic tourism patterns, and a six-month decline in foreign arrivals, down 7% in February 2025 alone,” said Flora Ayub, a sector representative. A strong colón and reduced airline capacity, including an 8% drop in seats at Juan Santamaría Airport, are also dampening prospects.

The report shows mountain hotels leading with a projected 91% occupancy, followed by beach hotels at 84%, and city hotels lagging at 57%. Regionally, the Northern Plains top the list at 96%, followed by Guanacaste (88%), the Caribbean (84%), and Puntarenas (83%). The South Pacific (66%) and Central Valley (58%) trail behind.

Lodging rates remain diverse, from $50 per night at budget spots to over $500 at five-star retreats, catering to all types of travelers. To lure guests, many hotels are rolling out perks like discounts for nationals, free meals, day passes, guided tours, and flexible check-in times—echoing successful strategies from Easter 2024’s busy season. The CCH urges Costa Ricans and visitors to seize these deals and explore our country’s incredible beaches, mountains, volcanoes, and culture during Easter Week.