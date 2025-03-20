No menu items!

Emma Raducanu Advances with Convincing Win at Miami Open

Emma Raducanu a the Miami Open
Photo: Steven Hodel

Emma Raducanu opened her 2025 Miami Open campaign with a decisive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii on March 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 22-year-old British player, ranked No. 61 in the world, needed just 63 minutes to dispatch her opponent in the first round, advancing to face eighth seed Emma Navarro next.

Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, controlled the match from the start, breaking Ishii’s serve early in both sets. She won 80% of her first-serve points and converted four of six break-point opportunities, according to official statistics. The win comes after a recent split with trial coach Vladimir Platenik, who worked with her for only two weeks. Raducanu said she felt “really good” on court and is focused on building momentum.

The former Grand Slam winner has struggled with injuries and form since her 2021 breakthrough but showed no signs of rust against Ishii. Her next opponent, Navarro, presents a tougher test after reaching the fourth round at Indian Wells earlier this month. The second-round match is set for March 21.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios marked his return to competitive tennis with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over American Mackenzie McDonald. The Australian, absent from the ATP Tour for over two years due to wrist and knee injuries, will face Karen Khachanov next. In other women’s results, Australia’s Kimberly Birrell rallied to win a three-setter, saving a match point, while Ajla Tomljanović lost 6-3, 6-2 to Bernarda Pera.

