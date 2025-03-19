Honduran Generals Re-Imprisoned Over 2009 Coup Protest Killing

Two retired Honduran generals, Venancio Cervantes, 69, and Carlos Puerto, 63, were sent back to prison on Tuesday, March 18, following a judicial ruling that revoked their house arrest. The decision, announced by the Honduran Judiciary, stems from their alleged involvement in the 2009 murder of 19-year-old protester Isy Obed Murillo and the serious injury and attempted murder of another demonstrator, Alex Zavala, during protests against the coup that ousted then-President Manuel Zelaya. The generals were transferred to the Támara National Penitentiary, located near the capital, marking a significant development in a case that has lingered in Honduras’ legal system for over a decade.

The two former military officials had been briefly detained in January 2025 for six days before a first-instance judge granted them house arrest. However, following an appeal by the prosecutor’s office, the Court of Appeals overturned this decision on March 3, ordering their return to pretrial detention. On Tuesday, Cervantes and Puerto voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Tegucigalpa, while a third accused general, Romeo Vásquez, 68, remains at large. Vásquez, the former head of the Honduran Armed Forces and a key figure in the 2009 coup, faces the same charges of murder and attempted murder but has so far evaded capture.

The case revolves around events on July 5, 2009, when Murillo and Zavala were among thousands protesting the military-led ouster of Zelaya, husband of current President Xiomara Castro. The demonstration, violently suppressed by the armed forces, resulted in Murillo’s death from a gunshot to the head and severe injuries to Zavala. The prosecution alleges that Cervantes, Puerto, and Vásquez were directly responsible for ordering or enabling the lethal crackdown.

Originally filed years ago, the case gained renewed momentum in 2024 under Attorney General Johel Zelaya, who critics claim is politically aligned with Castro’s administration. The generals have consistently denied the charges, labeling them as “political persecution” tied to their roles in the coup. Their brief detention earlier this year and subsequent house arrest had sparked debate, with supporters arguing the legal actions are a vendetta against military figures from the 2009 crisis.

Judiciary spokesperson Bárbara Castillo confirmed the generals’ return to prison, stating they were notified during a hearing that shifted their status from house arrest to preventive detention. Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for Vásquez, whose absence adds uncertainty to the proceedings. The next steps in the case remain unclear, but it underscores ongoing tensions in Honduras over accountability for the 2009 coup, a pivotal moment that continues to shape the nation’s political landscape. As of today, March 19, 2025, the situation remains fluid, with the public and legal observers awaiting further developments.