Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport Unveils Expansion with New Retail and Pet Areas

Guanacaste Airport in Liberia, a vital gateway in Costa Rica’s northwestern province and part of the VINCI Airports network, unveiled a 634-square-meter expansion of its boarding lounges. The upgrade enhances the terminal’s capacity and services, reinforcing its role as a key hub connecting Costa Rica to international destinations.

On the first floor, the redesign widened the passenger corridor for smoother access to the boarding lounges, introduced a new 5.1-square-meter pet relief area, and set the stage for a video wall to be installed soon. This dynamic display will provide real-time flight information, improving convenience for travelers. The second level now features a mezzanine floor with a modern retail store, designed as a walk-through space offering a diverse range of shopping and dining options in an appealing, functional setting.

The reconfigured layout boosts passenger flow, seamlessly linking the airport lobby to the boarding lounges and new commercial zones, a change expected to ease congestion during peak travel times. The $3.3 million project, spearheaded by Coriport under VINCI Airports’ oversight, created 20 new jobs, contributing to the local economy in Guanacaste, a region known for its tourism-driven growth. VINCI Airports, a global leader managing over 70 airports worldwide, continues to invest in infrastructure to elevate passenger experiences.

The mezzanine will be operated by Morpho Travel Experience, a travel retailer managing over 300 spaces across airports, hotels, and attractions in 11 countries. “At Morpho Travel Experience, we believe the passenger experience must constantly evolve,” said CEO Adriana Echandi. “We collaborate with top airport operators like Coriport and the broader airport ecosystem to meet travelers’ needs effectively.” Echandi praised Guanacaste Airport as “a key terminal for Costa Rica’s global connectivity,” emphasizing that the expanded retail offerings enrich the journey for visitors.

“This project not only strengthens the airport’s development but also infuses more color, flavor, and authenticity into the experience of those passing through,” she added. The new construction reflects a commitment to modernizing the terminal for the increasing number of passengers arriving at this airport.