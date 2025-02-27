Guanacaste Costa Rica Emerges as the Ultimate Wedding Destination

Dreaming of a wedding in Costa Rica? You’re not alone. According to Consulting Monitoring, Guanacaste has firmly established itself in the global wedding tourism market, and it’s easy to see why. With an international airport in the province, close proximity to key markets like the United States and Canada, and top-notch hotel and logistics services, this region is a favorite for couples planning their big day.

Couples traveling to Costa Rica for their weddings typically extend their stay for at least three days, with guest groups ranging from 40 to 500 people. This thriving industry generates around $80 billion in revenue worldwide—a figure expected to double by 2028.

For Bernal Vargas, Manager of The Bohemian Hotel Playa Lagarto in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, the wedding market represents a “very important growth opportunity.” He points out that the comprehensive range of services required—legal assistance, event filming and photography, wedding planning, and more—not only supports local businesses but also creates valuable job opportunities in the community. He adds that the cost of hosting a wedding in Costa Rica is especially attractive compared to other global destinations.

According to a report published by Juan Scollo on the Travel Agency website, the average wedding expenditure is around $25,000, with each traveler spending an additional $1,500. Costa Rica’s charm extends beyond cost efficiency; it is celebrated for its stunning beaches, rich natural diversity, pleasant climate, quality health services, and robust infrastructure.

“We are fortunate to have a property that is found in few places in the world. It is a 100-hectare property, and the beach is semi-private, with unique access only by walking along the shore. That makes for a completely private wedding day without having to share the space with other guests,” said Vargas.

By combining affordability, exceptional service, and breathtaking natural settings, Costa Rica continues to be a top choice for couples seeking a truly unforgettable destination wedding.