Starbucks Invests $11 Million in Costa Rica to Open New Coffee Shops

Starbucks is set to invest approximately $11 million over the next five years in Costa Rica, fueling the opening of at least 15 new coffee shops and creating an estimated 250 new jobs. The expansion plan includes an investment of roughly $750,000 per new location, underscoring the company’s commitment to strengthening its footprint both within and beyond the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

María José Gutiérrez, marketing manager for Starbucks Costa Rica, outlined the strategy to launch a minimum of three new locations each year, with the possibility of additional outlets if promising opportunities arise. “There are very good opportunities out there, and we may consider expanding further,” she explained.

In 2025, Starbucks will mark its second venture outside the GAM by opening three new stores in Guanacaste. The company previously ventured beyond the metropolitan zone last year with a location in Herradura, in the Central Pacific region. The upcoming openings are scheduled at strategic locations: one in Solarium in Liberia—right in front of Daniel Oduber Airport—in April; another at Plaza Langosta, at the intersection of Tamarindo and Langosta in June; and the third at the Santa Rosa Shopping Center in Liberia, set to open between July and August.

In addition to the new outlets, Starbucks expects its Costa Rican workforce to grow from the current 400 employees to approximately 650 over the next five years. Although contracts and construction for future locations have not yet been finalized, the expansion strategy clearly aims to penetrate further into the Costa Rican market. Gutiérrez also mentioned plans to target underserved areas within the GAM, such as Tibás and Desamparados, as part of the company’s short-term objectives.

This significant investment not only reinforces Starbucks’ dedication to meeting Costa Rica’s strong coffee culture but also promises to drive local economic growth and job creation in the region.