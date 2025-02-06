Will Airfare to Central America from Costa Rica Get Cheaper?

Costa Rica may soon see a surge in affordable flights to neighboring Central American countries. The Legislative Assembly has approved a bill that would significantly reduce air departure fees for flights to destinations like Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Panama.

The initiative, which garnered support from 34 legislators, aims to make travel within the region more accessible for tourists, businesspeople, and workers. By reducing departure taxes and airport fees, the bill proposes capping one-way fares to Central American destinations at $50, making round-trip flights possible for under $100.

PLP legislator Eli Feinzaig, who spearheaded the bill, argues that it will lower travel costs and boost regional tourism without harming Costa Rica’s own tourism industry. “The bill does not pose any risk to the tourism industry; on the contrary, it aims to lower the cost of living with affordable flights to Central America,” Feinzaig stated. “We could have domestic flights, taxes included, for no more than $160-$165 round trip; that’s the intention.”

However, the bill has faced opposition from those who fear it could encourage Costa Rican tourists to travel to other Central American countries, potentially harming local businesses and the domestic tourism sector.

Presidential Hurdle

Despite its approval in the Legislative Assembly, the bill faces a potential roadblock in the Presidential House. President Rodrigo Chaves has expressed concerns about the bill’s impact on Costa Rica’s tourism industry and has hinted at the possibility of a veto.

“We want tourism to stay and spend in Costa Rica, and not just to come for a couple of days and leave for another place in Central America,” Chaves stated. “What we want is for them to travel from La Fortuna to Guanacaste and Limón.”

The bill’s fate now rests in the hands of President Chaves. If he signs it, Costa Ricans can expect to see more affordable regional travel options. However, if he vetoes it, the future of low-cost Central American flights remains uncertain. This decision is likely to have significant implications for the tourism industry and travelers in Costa Rica and the region.